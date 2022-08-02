ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Should Premier League football clubs travel so far for pre-season?

BBC
 3 days ago
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Tottenham Premier League 2022-23 season preview, predictions: Is best of the rest enough for Antonio Conte?

A year ago the sky was falling in along the Tottenham High Road. After months of false starts, rejections and fan protests, they had appointed a manager in Nuno Espirito Santo who was about as popular as Ann Veal in the Bluth household. Him? Harry Kane had had enough and was determined to do what was best for his career i.e. play somewhere else. A season of Europa Conference League football held no appeal whatsoever.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE
SB Nation

Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes

The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League build-up and news conferences

Noel: Nothing better for putting egg on face than Premier League predictions! My only prediction/hope is that Liverpool win the league. Chelsea v Everton (17:30 BST) Tuchel on facing Everton and Frank Lampard: "We played very late last season at Everton and we lost. We remember very well. We know what is coming; a fantastic atmosphere, very emotional crowd and a very emotional team. We know some familiar faces on the other side; we have a lot of respect for Frank and his staff; there are a lot of people with Chelsea history. It will be very respectful between the two benches, but it will be very competitive. We know what is coming and we'll be ready."
UEFA

