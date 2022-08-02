Should Premier League football clubs travel so far for pre-season?

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
Soccer-Former favourites look to give Chelsea and Arsenal early problems
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Premier League returns to action with both Arsenal and Chelsea facing tests against teams managed by their former title winning heroes.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Yardbarker
‘One Of The Players Liverpool Want To Get In Their Team’ - Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson On Tyler Morton
Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been speaking about Tyler Morton after Liverpool agreed a season-long loan deal for the midfielder. A move to Ewood Park has become no stranger to young Reds recently with both Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson spending time at the Championship club. As...
Barcelona’s biggest flops XI of 21st century named by Spanish media, including Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal stars
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC and Philippe Coutinho were named in Barcelona's "Flop XI" for the 21st Century by the Spanish media. Despite enjoying huge success across the rest of Europe, the pair struggled at the Nou Camp. Two former Arsenal stars also make the XI - but who else makes the flop...
CBS Sports
Tottenham Premier League 2022-23 season preview, predictions: Is best of the rest enough for Antonio Conte?
A year ago the sky was falling in along the Tottenham High Road. After months of false starts, rejections and fan protests, they had appointed a manager in Nuno Espirito Santo who was about as popular as Ann Veal in the Bluth household. Him? Harry Kane had had enough and was determined to do what was best for his career i.e. play somewhere else. A season of Europa Conference League football held no appeal whatsoever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
How many substitutions can Premier League teams make this season?
Premier League teams have agreed to five substitutes being permitted during each match in the upcoming season. This was a rule that was introduced back in May 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the league reverted back to three subs in the 2020/21 campaign. Ten-top flight clubs were reportedly...
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Liverpool could be without five stars for Fulham visit as injury struggles continue but key man ‘definitely available’
Liverpool look likely to still be without at least five members of the squad due to ongoing injury struggles ahead of the club’s upcoming visit to Craven Cottage at the weekend, with one report from the club’s website relaying the current conditions of relevant stars. The exact nature...
Is Leicester vs Brentford on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for Premier League opener
LEICESTER CITY kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against London opposition Brentford. There could be some moans and groans around the stadium as the Foxes are the ONLY side to have not signed a single player in all the top English leagues. Plus, clubs are...
SB Nation
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes
The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
Champions League set to use ‘semi-automated offside’ technology from this season ahead of role at World Cup
UEFA is to steal a march on Fifa and use the new “semi-automated offside” technology in this season’s Champions League. The system using computer tracking of 29 body parts of each player, combined with a microchip inside the ball, was expected to be debuted at the World Cup in Qatar after being approved by Lawmakers.
UEFA・
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 20: Wolves
Well-resourced club is looking to push towards the top six but scoring goals is a problem that still needs to be fixed
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Man Utd training amid transfer exit talks – and could be in for Brighton recall
CRISTIANO RONALDO arrived at training this morning in line for a possible start on Sunday. The Manchester United star's future has dominated headlines this summer, as he desperately seeks an Old Trafford exit. But with no transfer having yet materialised, he could find himself in the team on Sunday against...
BBC
Premier League build-up and news conferences
Noel: Nothing better for putting egg on face than Premier League predictions! My only prediction/hope is that Liverpool win the league. Chelsea v Everton (17:30 BST) Tuchel on facing Everton and Frank Lampard: "We played very late last season at Everton and we lost. We remember very well. We know what is coming; a fantastic atmosphere, very emotional crowd and a very emotional team. We know some familiar faces on the other side; we have a lot of respect for Frank and his staff; there are a lot of people with Chelsea history. It will be very respectful between the two benches, but it will be very competitive. We know what is coming and we'll be ready."
UEFA・
One Manchester City dressing room speech from Ruben Dias shows he has everything to become club captain
In the summer of 2020, many were quick to question Manchester City’s decision to spend a £51 million fee to sign a relatively unknown commodity in Ruben Dias at the time. Additionally, the once-coveted defender’s stock had seemingly started to plummet, with several fans claiming that he was a rash centre-back riddled with errors.
Comments / 0