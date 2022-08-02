Pro aspirations put aside as Kent State star guard Sincere Carry chases 2022-23 MAC title

After sticking his toe in the professional waters this summer, Sincere Carry is back with the Kent State men’s basketball program and more motivated than ever to lead the team to a Mid-American Conference title.

Carry earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors while leading the Golden Flashes to 23 wins as a junior last season, then made himself eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft but did not hire an agent. He went through the pre-draft workout process, then withdrew his name from draft consideration on June 1 and announced that he will return to Kent State for his senior year.

“First, I went to Houston for a month and I worked out with (renowned NBA trainer) Aaron Miller,” said Carry, following a team practice last week. The Flashes will leave on Wednesday for a 10-day trip to Australia that will include three exhibition games. “(Miller) trained me, and I was around a lot of professionals, so it was great just to see how hard they work every day and to be in that mix. Then I got two workouts, with the Detroit Pistons and the (Cleveland) Cavaliers, and I felt like I got better.”

Carry believes he’ll benefit from going through the pre-draft process, both now and in the future.

“Just to have my foot in the door, so next year when I go through those workouts again I’ll already be prepared,” he said. “I think it boosted my confidence up a lot. Now I just can’t get complacent after last year. Just keep building each day.”

New kid on the block

Following a highly successful three-year stint as the starting point guard at Duquesne, Carry took the MAC by storm last season. The 6-foot-1 former Solon High School star averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in year one at Kent State. Carry scored 609 points, the fifth-highest single-season total in KSU history, while his assist total of 162 is the program's fourth-highest of all-time.

Carry scored 30 or more points three times, including a 42-point outburst against Ball State – Kent State’s highest single-game total since 1956. He set a program record with 10 3-pointers in that same contest, a 93-82 Flashes triumph. Carry also set a new program mark last season by playing 1,245 minutes, averaging 36.6 minutes played per game.

Carry is well aware that he’ll be a wanted man following his stellar 2021-22 campaign.

“I think this is going to be one of the harder years I’ve had in my college career,” said Carry. “Me being (2021-22 MAC) Player of the Year, a lot of people are going to be coming at me. I think last year I was looking for other people, because I wasn’t even being mentioned after I took a year off.”

Expanding his game, reach

Carry knows he’ll need to adjust his game to some degree to keep defenses guessing this winter.

“I’ve got a lot of weapons, and my guys can all play, so I think I’m going to be more of a point guard this year,” he said. “(Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff) stays on me every day, makes sure I’m not complacent, makes sure I’m not too big time or whatever you want to call it. I’m humble enough for it though.”

What has Senderoff badgered Carry about most during the offseason?

“The thing he can improve upon the most outside of the basketball stuff is his consistency daily as a leader,” said Senderoff. “He knows that, and is really working on that. I think he’s done a good job so far. He's a great player. If our team has success, really good things will happen for him. He knows that too. He's trying to help get the young guys to understand what we need to do, and trying to help lead the team.”

Not lacking motivation

Carry nearly carried the Flashes to a MAC title last season, but fell just short. Finishing one game behind Toledo during the regular season, then falling to rival Akron in the MAC Tournament championship game, provides plenty of motivational ammunition for Carry, his teammates and coaches heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

"We were disappointed last year. We thought we were supposed to win it all and go to March Madness and win some games there,” said Carry. “I know me and (fellow starting guard Malique Jacobs), we talk every day about it. We’re humble. We want it badly. Talking about it every day, pushing our guys, we’re just setting an example. It spreads around. It’s contagious.”

Carry will put his pro aspirations on the backburner while making one last run at March Madness.

“I’m not worried about next year,” said Carry, “I’m worried about winning a MAC championship. We need to finish it this year.”