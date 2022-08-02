Jersey Firsts: How a pioneering Jersey woman changed the blueberry industry forever

Editor's note: This is the first in a month-long series on Jersey Firsts , which spotlights innovators who have changed the way we eat and drink with their inventions and groundbreaking businesses.

Go to any grocery store on the East Coast in July and August and you’ll likely find blueberries from New Jersey.

New Jersey, specifically South Jersey and even more specifically the town of Hammonton, which has named itself the “blueberry capital of the world,” has ideal growing conditions for blueberries. Indeed, the sweet and tart berries are one of the only indigenous fruits to North America.

“Blueberries need sandy, acidic soil, which is why the Pine Barrens is the perfect habitat to grow them in,” said Kiyomi Locker, lead archivist and historian at the Whitesbog Preservation Trust in Browns Mills. “They also need access to lots of clean water, which the Pines also offer.”

And just as the state boasts some of the best blueberries in the world — “Nothing tastes better than a blueberry right off the bush in the middle of the Pine Barrens,” said Locker — New Jersey also claims the cultivation of the first highbush blueberry plant, which changed commercial blueberry farming forever. And for that, we have Elizabeth Coleman White to thank.

White was born in New Lisbon in 1871 to a family of Quaker farmers. Her parents, Joseph J. (J.J., as he was called) and Minnie White, had no sons. So, their four daughters helped manage their farm called Whitesbog, a chunk of land inherited from J.J.’s father James Fenwick.

“Elizabeth would go every Saturday with her father to Whitesbog and help wherever needed, including overseeing workers in the field, business management and even giving first aid to the migrant workers,” said Locker.

White was encouraged by her father to take over the business. On her own, she studied botany and biology. And she even designed her home at Whitesbog to be ideal for running the farm, with offices and workspaces in the ground floor, said Locker.

In her adulthood, the ingenious White worked with Dr. Frederick Coville to cultivate the first highbush blueberry plant. The two were introduced when White read an article Coville wrote in the USDA Bulletin in 1910 about ideal soil conditions for growing wild blueberries. She asked her father to bring Coville to the farm in 1911 and thus began their work together. They had their first viable crop in 1916, and by 1922, they had started commercial sales.

“This was not an overnight project, it took them a good 10+ years to create the blueberry that we know and love,” said Locker.

More: Where to pick your own apples this fall in New Jersey

The highbush plant is the most prevalent commercial blueberry plant, said Locker, though there is another kind. Lowbush blueberry plants are grown more often in Northeastern states like Maine and New Hampshire, said Locker. They grow closer to the ground, produce small berries and are more difficult to grow commercially.

Before the highbush blueberry plant, there were no commercial blueberry farms, said Locker, making Whitesbog the first blueberry farm in the world.

“I do not think that Elizabeth and Dr. Frederick Coville realized how much the blueberry business would grow around the world,” said Locker. “Prior to the project, there was not even a market in which to sell blueberries, so Elizabeth created the whole market from scratch.”

Locker is quick to give credit to the local New Jerseyans who helped White and Coville along, as well.

“For a long time, no one has really acknowledged the work of the local ‘Pineys’ that Elizabeth and Coville relied on immensely to find the original wild plants that they used to create the commercial berry,” said Locker.

Along with a worldwide blueberry industry, the impact of White and Coville’s work can be seen right here in the Garden State. New Jersey is dotted with family-owned farms, many of which open their blueberry patches for folks to pick themselves in the summer months.

“It really is a labor of love and devotion, many of the farms around us are small farms growing blueberries that were gifted or bought from Elizabeth White herself. It is all about tradition and heritage,” said Locker.

White’s story is kept alive by the Whitesbog Preservation Trust, which runs the Whitesbog Historic Village in the Pine Barrens. They host a blueberry festival every year that runs through the summer and features handmade goods from local artisans. The trust also offers hikes, educational programs, concerts, bonfires and more.

Though New Jersey is no longer the No. 1 producer of blueberries in the country (it currently stands in 5th behind Michigan, Washington, Georgia and Oregon), it is still — in our humble opinion —the best.

Locker agrees, saying, “Nothing says summer in New Jersey more than anything made with Jersey blueberries and it has definitely ingrained itself into our state culture, including being the official state fruit.”

Go to whitesbog.org for more information about blueberries in New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jersey Firsts: How a pioneering Jersey woman changed the blueberry industry forever