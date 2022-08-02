ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah school board incumbents to face new challenger as Bergen races become more crowded

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
Three Mahwah school board incumbents will again be challenged for new terms in this fall's election.

Board of Education President Prema Moorthy and trustees John Dinice and Brett Coplin filed by the July 25 county deadline to seek new terms on the nine-member board in the November election.

They will face Christopher Hughes, a physical therapist with a local practice who is running under a "Protect Our Kids" slogan. He received a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from New York University and a master's and a doctorate in physical therapy from Touro College.

Hughes has not posted any statement elaborating on his campaign theme. He is not one of the three candidates who challenged last year's incumbent slate under a "Mahwah Children First" banner.

CROWDED BOARD RACES:Education debates continue to spur multiple candidates in school board elections

MAHWAH NEWS:Bergen teen gymnast training for opportunity to represent Barbados at 2024 Olympics

Those candidates — Philip Ross, Rachel Kirk and Teressa Kavakos — ran last year on a platform urging the district to "refocus the curriculum on academic excellence instead of social agendas," "ensure transparency and accountability," and "make advancing the best interests of our children the primary criterion for decisions."

Incumbents Ben Kezmarsky and Michael Galow and newcomer Trista Daveniero survived the challenge. But the challengers garnered significant votes, indicating that their message had struck a chord with residents. None of those challengers are running again this fall.

This year in Bergen County alone, 236 candidates are running for 161 seats, a sharp change from recent years, when residents often ran for school board seats unopposed.

A variety of issues spurred multiple candidates to file. Most recently, school security and varying views on sex education have taken the lead over previous concerns about district policies on COVID vaccines, masking and remote instruction.

The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

