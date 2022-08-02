ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey Expects Daily Departures From Ukraine After First Grain Ship Sails

By Orhan Coskun, Can Sezer
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine

Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
MILITARY
International Business Times

No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says

Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Turkey#Black Sea#Istanbul#Ukrainian#Turkish#The United Nations#Reuters#Nato
International Business Times

Three Grain Ships Leave Ukraine; NATO Chief Says Russia Must Not Win

Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports on Friday under a recently concluded safe passage deal, the Turkish defen?e ministry and Reuters witnesses said. The first grain ship to set sail from a Ukrainian port since the start of the Russian invasion, departed Odesa on Monday. "We expect that...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Azerbaijan Says It Crushed Armenia Attack Near Enclave, EU Wants End To Fighting

Azerbaijan said its forces had crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, prompting international calls for an end to fighting in a region that has been a flashpoint for 30 years. Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan with Armenian support after a bloody post-Soviet ethnic conflict...
WORLD
Russia
International Business Times

Analysis-Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Clouds Boeing's China Reset Hopes

Boeing Co faced added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China on Wednesday as a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and risked stoking Sino-U.S. trade tensions. With the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years pushing rhetoric to new levels, experts...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Corteva Raises Forecast As Demand For Seeds, Crop Protection Products Booms

Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war. The company, which reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings, also unveiled plans to exit...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Exclusive: Italy, Intel Close To $5 Billion Deal For Chip Factory - Sources

Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth $5 billion with Intel to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions told Reuters on Thursday. Intel's investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the U.S. chipmaker earlier...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. Regulator To Allow Freeport LNG To Resume Partial Operations In October

The second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter on Wednesday said it reached an agreement with a federal regulator that will allow it to resume some operations at its Quintana, Texas, plant in October. Freeport LNG shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports, following an explosion...
QUINTANA, TX
International Business Times

Pelosi Vows Support To Denuclearise N.Korea, Plans To Visit Korea Border

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation. "Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a...
FOREIGN POLICY

