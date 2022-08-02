Turkey Expects Daily Departures From Ukraine After First Grain Ship Sails

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine
Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says
Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
Three Grain Ships Leave Ukraine; NATO Chief Says Russia Must Not Win
Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports on Friday under a recently concluded safe passage deal, the Turkish defen?e ministry and Reuters witnesses said. The first grain ship to set sail from a Ukrainian port since the start of the Russian invasion, departed Odesa on Monday. "We expect that...
China's Top Diplomat Told Of Possible Pelosi Taiwan Trip In July, U.S. Official Says
The possibility of U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan was raised with China's foreign minister last month and there were no plans for the two countries' top diplomats to meet this week in Cambodia, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the...
Exclusive: Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar Airways - Sources
Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two...
Azerbaijan Says It Crushed Armenia Attack Near Enclave, EU Wants End To Fighting
Azerbaijan said its forces had crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, prompting international calls for an end to fighting in a region that has been a flashpoint for 30 years. Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan with Armenian support after a bloody post-Soviet ethnic conflict...
Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tension over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts, diplomats and U.S. officials.
Analysis-Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Clouds Boeing's China Reset Hopes
Boeing Co faced added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China on Wednesday as a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and risked stoking Sino-U.S. trade tensions. With the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years pushing rhetoric to new levels, experts...
Corteva Raises Forecast As Demand For Seeds, Crop Protection Products Booms
Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war. The company, which reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings, also unveiled plans to exit...
Exclusive: Italy, Intel Close To $5 Billion Deal For Chip Factory - Sources
Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth $5 billion with Intel to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions told Reuters on Thursday. Intel's investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the U.S. chipmaker earlier...
Chinese Vessels, Aircraft Make Multiple Incursions Over Median Line - Taiwanese Source
China's military made multiple brief incursions of the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait starting on Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters. During that time, about 10 Chinese navy ships briefly crossed the median line before they were "driven away"...
Taiwan Scrambles Jets As 22 Chinese Fighters Cross Taiwan Strait Median Line
Taiwan scrambled jets on Wednesday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, the island's defence ministry said, adding that 22 of them crossed the median line separating the self-ruled island from China amid rising tensions. China demonstrated its outrage over the highest-level U.S. visit to the...
U.S. Regulator To Allow Freeport LNG To Resume Partial Operations In October
The second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter on Wednesday said it reached an agreement with a federal regulator that will allow it to resume some operations at its Quintana, Texas, plant in October. Freeport LNG shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports, following an explosion...
Pelosi Vows Support To Denuclearise N.Korea, Plans To Visit Korea Border
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation. "Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a...
