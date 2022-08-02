ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair Shores, MI

Detroit News

Gratiot Cruise to shorten route due to construction

The 19th annual Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise, set for this Sunday, will feature a shortened route. Construction on Gratiot Road itself is causing the Cruise’s route to run from Quinn Road to Wendell Street on Gratiot. “The construction that’s currently happening on Gratiot in Roseville between essentially 12 Mile...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
PLYMOUTH, MI
NewsBreak
ClickOnDetroit.com

Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
ENVIRONMENT
MLive

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
IRONWOOD, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands without power

DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area. As of 12 p.m. on Thursday, more than 25,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...

