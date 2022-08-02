Read on www.clickondetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Gratiot Cruise to shorten route due to construction
The 19th annual Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise, set for this Sunday, will feature a shortened route. Construction on Gratiot Road itself is causing the Cruise’s route to run from Quinn Road to Wendell Street on Gratiot. “The construction that’s currently happening on Gratiot in Roseville between essentially 12 Mile...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan to focus on drivers committing common violations that are “most likely to contribute to a crash,” they said. State police plan to focus more heavily on enforcement along I-75 from the Michigan-Ohio border...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeways cleared after heavy downpours cause major flooding in Metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy downpours on Wednesday evening caused several freeway closures in Metro Detroit. According to MDOT, here is where flooding has been cleared:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mackinac Island police warn of e-bike dangers after battery explosion causes fire, injuries
Electric bikes are already a controversial topic when it comes to Mackinac Island. But after a recent fire caused by an exploding battery, police are urging extra caution to anyone using one. Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said on Thursday that residents, visitors and employers using e-bikes should “take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Toxic compound detected in Hubbell Pond after chemical leak from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Water samples taken from Hubbell Pond in Milford Township did detect a cancer-causing chemical, but they were at and below the values to protect aquatic life. Hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing last weekend. Environmental officials have been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, 1 in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
3 drivers traveling above 110 mph in Metro Detroit arrested
Michigan State Police made three arrests involving high speed and reckless driving in Detroit Sunday night. The crackdown started on I-94 when MSP troopers first pulled over two Dodge Chargers that were caught weaving in and out of traffic.
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Man's body pulled from Lake St. Clair after 2 dogs found swimming near empty boat
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County deputies investigate after woman, girl found dead inside home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Macomb County deputies are investigating after a woman and a girl were found dead inside a home. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 3) at a home on Downing Street in Macomb Township, according to authorities. When they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
70-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Oakland County
A 70-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the street. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police say that Andrew Golden of Waterford Township was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue.
Michiganders Stopped For Going 126mph, Arrested Moments Later For Doing 112
The same trooper pulled them over both times.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands without power
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area. As of 12 p.m. on Thursday, more than 25,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Comments / 0