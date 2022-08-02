Arizona Attorney General rejects claims of dead voters in 2020

Read on www.kawc.org
Election denier Finchem wins Republican nomination to oversee voting in Arizona
PHOENIX -- The Republican nominee to become Arizona's chief elections officer is someone who has publicly denied that Joe Biden actually won the popular vote here in 2020 -- and someone who said he might not certify the results of the 2024 presidential race. Results Wednesday showed state Rep. Mark...
Kari Lake declares victory in Arizona Republican primary for governor
PHOENIX -- Kari Lake declared victory Wednesday in the Republican gubernatorial primary even as votes were being counted and even as she continued to insist there is evidence of fraud in Arizona elections -- evidence she would not share with the media. "I'm not going to release it to the...
The Field: 2022 Primary Election Special Report
Nearly 24 hours after the polls closed, The Field from KAWC took a look at the 2022 Arizona Primary Election with a focus on regional races and local issues. We'll hear from Katie Hobbs, who claimed victory in the Democratic Primary for Arizona Governor. She discusses her win and talks about outreach to Latino voters.
Early Results Show Hobbs, Robson Headed for Showdown for Governor
In the race for Arizona Governor, Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the Democratic Primary, with challenger Marco Lopez conceding Tuesday night. Republican Karrin Taylor Robson has a lead on polling frontrunner Kari Lake. Early elections numbers show Blake Masters ahead in the GOP Senate race. Masters received...
Lopez Concedes Democratic Primary for Governor, Hobbs Says Time to Look Ahead
Democrat Katie Hobbs thanked supporters at a victory party Tuesday night. Here is part of what she said, according to her campaign website. “I want to thank the voters of Arizona for making me your Democratic nominee for governor and entrusting me with this immense responsibility. “The people threatening our...
