Sea of Thieves Season Seven update lets you buy your own ship
Microsoft and the games development team at Rare have this week announce the release of the new Sea of Thieves Season Seven content which is now available to those with access to Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The latest update now allows you to purchase your own ships, name them, and set sail as a Captain, “enjoying new perks while unlocking further customization options and trinkets to showcase your exploits.”
Spider-Man Remastered will support Steam Deck at launch on PC
Gamers looking forward to the launch of the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Remastered game on PC might be pleased to know that Insomniac Games has today announced Spider-Man Remastered has been Steam Deck verified. Launching in approximately eight days time on August 12, 2022. The game has been created thanks to a collaboration with Marvel and Insomniac Games and has been optimized for PCs by Nixxes Software.
PlayStation indie games arriving in August 2022
Sony has this week revealed details of the new PlayStation indie games that will be arriving during the month of August 2022. Featured games include Gigabash which will be launching in a few days time on August 5 and will be available on the both the PS4 and PS5. Cult...
Half-Life Incursion VR wave mod for Alyx now available
Virtual reality gamers and especially Half-Life Alyx fans will be pleased to know that the new wave-based combat mod for Alyx, in the form of Half-Life Incursion is now available to download and test your skills. Designed to provide a hardcore VR onslaught of enemies to content with, you must scavenge for weapons, ammo and upgrades to last for as long as possible against the ever-increasing pressure provided by the Combine soldiers.
Enter the Death Jamboree in Deathverse Let It Die PlayStation game
Shuji Ishikawa from Supertrick Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Deathverse Let It Die game which will be launching in the next few months during the Fall of 2022. Available to play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this Fall the new sequel is set after the events of our previous game, Let It Die during which players fight for stardom in the survival TV reality show, “Death Jamboree”. The show takes place in a virtual world known as Deathverse, which was created by the Yotsuyama Group as a destination for people’s souls.
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 adds new Game Pass Widget
Microsoft has today rolled out its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel enabling developers and those interested a preview at what you can expect to be coming to the Windows operating system in the near future. The latest release includes the introduction of the new Game Pass Widget together with a wealth of enhancements, tweaks and fixes.
Holoswim 2 swimming goggles with real-time AR display
Building on the companies first generation of augmented reality swimming goggles capable of displaying your times and metrics in front of your eyes as you swim. GUANGLI has once again return to Kickstarter to launch their second generation Holoswim 2 smart swimming goggles capable of displaying distance, time, speed and pace, laps, strokes, goal progress, calories and even heart rate using an optional accessory. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
Spider M1 infinite Y-axis portable laser engraver and cutter
An innovative team of laser engraving experts just announced the launch of Spider M1 – an advanced laser engraver and cutter with a revolutionary design that gives it an infinite Y-axis. Highly accurate, easy to use and portable, Spider M1 redefines laser engraving & cutting with infinite possibilities and provides both hobbyists and professionals with a powerful tool for artwork, DIY, and business. Spider M1 is available now for pre-order.
Deals: Save 88% on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19. Ultiself is a user-friendly, actionable app that uses...
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 hub with integrated GaN hits Kickstarter
HyperDrive has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch its new Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub offering the world’s first Goshen Ridge Thunderbolt 4 hub with an integrated GaN power source. HyperDrive works with Thunderbolt 3 devices, Thunderbolt 4 devices, USB4 devices and USB-C devices and is capable of transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and 32Gbps via PCIe. Full specifications include :
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz 4K gaming monitor unboxed
Anyone considering purchasing the recently launched Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz 4K gaming monitor which was awarded Best of Innovation Award in the Gaming category during CES 2022 at the beginning of this year. Might be interested to know that Samsung has created an informative and boxing article providing a detailed look at how to set up and configure the new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor.
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor
MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.
Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports GPS, BDS, and QZSS
If you are interested in using a Raspberry Pi to monitor GPS locations you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by GitLab this week providing an introduction to tracking location using a Raspberry Pi GPS HAT. The project has been classified as a beginner skill level build and supports Multi-GNSS systems including GPS, BDS, and QZSS.
Spotify Premium users will get individual Shuffle and Play buttons
Spotify has announced that it is making some new features available for Spotify Premium users, this will include some new individual buttons for Shuffle and for Play. The music streaming service has announced that these will be made available to both Android and iOS users. Music—and how you listen to...
Magic Dock 140W smart charger and hub
Magic Dock is a small minimalist smart wireless charger and hub capable of providing up to 140W and charging five devices simultaneously offering a maximum of 10W wireless charging the hub is equipped with two 20W USB-C outputs and a real-time display. There is also 140W USB-C input and output connections enabling the charger to take a MacBook Pro 16 inch 2021 laptop from flat to 100% charged in just 90 minutes.
OWC Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD
OWC has this week introduced its new Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD drive offering storage up to 4 TB in size. Compatible with both Mac and PC systems the portable drive is Bus-powered and requires no AC adapter and features a heat-dissipating charcoal gray aluminum housing that is IP67 rated.
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD
Sabrent has this month introduced its new Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD storage making it available in capacities of 1, 2 and 4 TB offering a bandwidth of 7 GB/s+. Rocket 4 Plus G 1 TB is priced at $170, Rocket 4 Plus G 2 TB $300, Rocket 4 Plus G 4 TB $700 and Gaming Heatsink – $30.
Deals: Speakly Lifetime Subscription (All Languages), Save 82%
We have a great deal for our readers on the Speakly Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Speakly Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $69.99, which is a saving of 82% off the normal price. Speakly is...
