Shuji Ishikawa from Supertrick Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Deathverse Let It Die game which will be launching in the next few months during the Fall of 2022. Available to play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this Fall the new sequel is set after the events of our previous game, Let It Die during which players fight for stardom in the survival TV reality show, “Death Jamboree”. The show takes place in a virtual world known as Deathverse, which was created by the Yotsuyama Group as a destination for people’s souls.

