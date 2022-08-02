ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 2

Related
wfdd.org

ACLU: NC's rejection of LGBTQ-themed vanity license plates raises 'constitutional concerns'

A civil rights group says North Carolina’s refusal to allow vanity license plates with LGBTQ themes raises “constitutional concerns.”. In a statement, Kristi Graunke, legal director for ACLU of North Carolina, says the state’s rejection of vanity license plates with terms like GAY, LESBIAN, and GAYPRIDE “amounts to discrimination and suppression of speech, and raises serious constitutional concerns."
POLITICS
WNCT

Democrats sue to keep Green Party off NC ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared

RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
POLITICS
carolinajournal.com

Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses bill to help vets harmed by burn pits

Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses a bill on Capitol Hill to help military veterans suffering from exposure to toxic chemicals. Kokai offered these comments during the Aug. 5, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
MILITARY
carolinajournal.com

Lawyer for ‘business leaders’ denies misrepresentation of NC Chamber’s position on Leandro

A lawyer representing a group of N.C. "business leaders" says the group never tried to misrepresent the NC Chamber's support for plaintiffs in the Leandro school funding case. The group has removed the name of the NC Chamber's chair from its list of supporters. Its friend-of-the-court brief to the N.C. Supreme Court now explains that all supporters are speaking as individuals, not as representatives of particular businesses or other groups.
POLITICS
nsjonline.com

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH — A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep. A...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Josh Stein
carolinajournal.com

Phonics-based reading is helping kids catch up in post-pandemic classrooms

North Carolina surpassing other states for early reading comprehension in schools post-pandemic. Record business growth continues in the state, with 93,000 new businesses being created in the first two quarters of 2022. North Carolina's share of opioid settlement money is approaching $1 billion. North Carolina comes out on top nationwide...
EDUCATION
Axios Charlotte

Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina

A new school year is near, and along with it comes the 25th anniversary of North Carolina charter schools. State of play: Charter schools — publicly funded schools that are independently run — continue to expand across the state, with 207 charter schools statewide heading into the upcoming school year. Mecklenburg County has 34. Traditional public […] The post Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Nuclear energy is best for North Carolina

As global warming heats up, North Carolina needs to go nuclear. Recent state legislation requires Duke Energy to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 significantly, and nuclear energy will be the best alternative for clean, reliable, and affordable energy. In June, North Carolina’s governor, Roy Cooper, signed House Bill 951. This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#State Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#The U S District Court#The U S Constitution#First Amendment
FOX8 News

Biden administration announces initiative to improve wastewater sanitation in North Carolina

(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced plans on Tuesday to leverage financial and technical tools to ensure that historically underserved communities can access wastewater sanitation resources. The pilot initiative, a joint effort between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will focus on 11 rural communities across the country […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
beckersdental.com

North Carolina dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud

A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.
DURHAM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cleveland County casino under federal investigation

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy