wfdd.org
ACLU: NC's rejection of LGBTQ-themed vanity license plates raises 'constitutional concerns'
A civil rights group says North Carolina’s refusal to allow vanity license plates with LGBTQ themes raises “constitutional concerns.”. In a statement, Kristi Graunke, legal director for ACLU of North Carolina, says the state’s rejection of vanity license plates with terms like GAY, LESBIAN, and GAYPRIDE “amounts to discrimination and suppression of speech, and raises serious constitutional concerns."
ourcommunitynow.com
Go ahead, North Carolina Republicans. Put abortion on the ballot.
Wade, abortion in North Carolina has remained legal, but Republicans seem eager to restrict it. GOP lawmakers have already indicated they are likely to pass tougher abortion legislation next year if they win a veto-proof majority in November’s election.
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off NC ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes […]
State budget could cost some NC principals thousands of dollars in pay this year
Some fear that altering how the state sets pay will cost them. But Senate GOP leaders say the change will help just as many principals raise their pay.
neusenews.com
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses bill to help vets harmed by burn pits
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses a bill on Capitol Hill to help military veterans suffering from exposure to toxic chemicals. Kokai offered these comments during the Aug. 5, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
carolinajournal.com
Lawyer for ‘business leaders’ denies misrepresentation of NC Chamber’s position on Leandro
A lawyer representing a group of N.C. "business leaders" says the group never tried to misrepresent the NC Chamber's support for plaintiffs in the Leandro school funding case. The group has removed the name of the NC Chamber's chair from its list of supporters. Its friend-of-the-court brief to the N.C. Supreme Court now explains that all supporters are speaking as individuals, not as representatives of particular businesses or other groups.
nsjonline.com
Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH — A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep. A...
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
carolinajournal.com
Phonics-based reading is helping kids catch up in post-pandemic classrooms
North Carolina surpassing other states for early reading comprehension in schools post-pandemic. Record business growth continues in the state, with 93,000 new businesses being created in the first two quarters of 2022. North Carolina's share of opioid settlement money is approaching $1 billion. North Carolina comes out on top nationwide...
Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
A new school year is near, and along with it comes the 25th anniversary of North Carolina charter schools. State of play: Charter schools — publicly funded schools that are independently run — continue to expand across the state, with 207 charter schools statewide heading into the upcoming school year. Mecklenburg County has 34. Traditional public […] The post Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
carolinajournal.com
Nuclear energy is best for North Carolina
As global warming heats up, North Carolina needs to go nuclear. Recent state legislation requires Duke Energy to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 significantly, and nuclear energy will be the best alternative for clean, reliable, and affordable energy. In June, North Carolina’s governor, Roy Cooper, signed House Bill 951. This...
North Carolina beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzling $518K, gets 7 days in prison
A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges.
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
Biden administration announces initiative to improve wastewater sanitation in North Carolina
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced plans on Tuesday to leverage financial and technical tools to ensure that historically underserved communities can access wastewater sanitation resources. The pilot initiative, a joint effort between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will focus on 11 rural communities across the country […]
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
beckersdental.com
North Carolina dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud
A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
wunc.org
In North Carolina and nationwide, the Army is struggling to recruit new soldiers
The military faces a recruiting crunch so bad that some are calling it the worst since the draft ended nearly half a century ago. The Pentagon could be tens of thousands of troops short by next year. Even in North Carolina, perennially among the top five states for recruiting, local...
