A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO