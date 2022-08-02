Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
Porsche is a unique brand for many reasons, but the main one must be its dedication to performance and the pursuit of greatness in the driving experience. These goals have led the company to the top of the automotive industry's food chain. Yet, even in today's world of increasing restrictions, focus on luxury and comfort over speed, and the odd fixation on turning everything electric, Porsche has come out on top as Germany's best performance manufacturer. Here's a car that shows the progression of what Porsche has become with every inch of its design, style, and drivetrain.
This tremendous German sports car is a low-mileage masterpiece. Porsche is a brand mainly known for its prestige on the road and the racing track; just look at the 911, for example. Cars like the 356 paved the way for nearly every Porsche sports car we know and love today with their simplistic design and focus on bettering the driving experience. Eventually, the 911 came onto the automotive performance scene, stunning audiences everywhere with its clean style and excellent capability on the track. This particular vehicle is a great example of the best that Porsche had to offer in the late 1980s, a defining time for European cars everywhere.
It's crazy that this car came out as early at 2007. We all know that Porsche has done some crazy things in the European automotive world recently. From sub-three-second 0-60 mph times to some of the wildest styling cues available on the motorized market. However, these incredible innovations are not strictly limited to models made within the last 10 years. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of that as it sports styling and performance you might expect today, but in reality, it was built in 2007. So what makes this Porsche such an excellent option for any car collector passionate about speed?
Mini is showcasing what it has planned for the future with its latest concept car, the Mini Concept Aceman, we may see a car based on this concept in 2024. The car looks like an interesting concept car and it features a new design and the latest technology, we are looking forward to seeing what Mini has planned.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Spied At The Nurburgring
Pre-production testing of the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore continues and a prototype of "the world's first electric luxury sports car" was recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring. This is not the first time we are able to catch a glimpse at the electric gran tourer, though we can finally see footage from the evaluation process in Germany.
The Porsche Cayenne was first launched back in 2002 and now the carmaker has revealed a new Porsche Cayenne convertible prototype that was never released. Porsche is celebrating 20 years of the Cayenne this year and now they have decided to uveil this prototype Cayenne. Surprisingly, what might have appeared...
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Porsche 911 Turbo S Proves Internal Combustion Isn't Dead at Pikes Peak
"Keep it low stress, keep it fun," David Donner breezily says about three and a half minutes into the film above. He might be describing a casual BBQ that he's organizing or a weekend game of golf. But he's not. He's talking about driving up the perilous Pikes Peak Hill Climb, all 12.42 miles of it. And he's talking about trying to do so while setting a record time.
The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid is now available to buy in the UK and there are a number of models in the range. The different models available include the Limited 4xe, Trailhawk 4xe, Overland 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe model. The arrival of the New Jeep® Grand...
