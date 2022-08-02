The 2022 Cal Ripken World Series starts this afternoon in Vincennes at the Cub League complex. The team coming from the most distance away will be in action, as Oahu, Hawaii faces Milton Massachusetts. That game, and the remaining three games, will be on the Green Diamond– or Joe Bilskie, Senior Field. At 3 pm, Southeastern Lexington Kentucky plays Julington Creek, Florida. The two Vincennes teams will play on the Green diamond starting at 5:30, as the Vincennes White team faces New Canaan, Connecticut, and at 8 pm, the Vincennes Green team takes on Willamette Valley, Oregon.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO