Vincennes, IN

waovam.com

Knox County Watermelon Festival Starts This Afternoon

The two-day Knox County Watermelon Fest returns to Vincennes this afternoon and evening, and all day tomorrow. The Festival is presented by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Jamie Neal says this year’s new Festival focus is on agriculture. Vendor booths will open up this afternoon at...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

City of Vincennes’ Storm Inlets Holding Up to Heavy Rain

The City of Vincennes, along with other areas, has seen a good amount of rain in the last couple of weeks. The rainy pattern started with a set of strong thunderstorms in late July. However, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says despite the heavy rains, the City’s storm inlet system did...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Vincennes Animal Shelter Dealing With Cat Overload

The Vincennes Animal Shelter is seeking good homes for an overload of cats. At this time, the Shelter has over triple the maximum capacity of cats in their facility. Shelter director Leah Raigen says the cat overload has been going through most of the summer. Raigen reports the amount of the adoption fee has been reduced in order to reduce the number of cats in the facility.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Robert McKee, 43, Vincennes

Robert James “Tank” McKee, 43, passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1978, in Lawrenceville, IL to Robert James McKee and Lois Jean Laughlin. He was a member of the Free Mason’s Linton Lodge #560, Indiana Widow Son’s Brethren Chapter, Greene County Shrine Club and Sullivan County Shrine Club.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Knox County APC Approves Residential TIF for Vincennes RDC

The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved the declaratory resolution for a Resdiential TIF Zone in Vincennes. The tax-increment financing area allows for increased development and more housing for the City of Vincennes. State law requires passage by the County’s APC to ensure the plan is within the City’s...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

It Begins Today: Cal Ripken 10 Year-Old World Series Begins at Cub League Complex

The 2022 Cal Ripken World Series starts this afternoon in Vincennes at the Cub League complex. The team coming from the most distance away will be in action, as Oahu, Hawaii faces Milton Massachusetts. That game, and the remaining three games, will be on the Green Diamond– or Joe Bilskie, Senior Field. At 3 pm, Southeastern Lexington Kentucky plays Julington Creek, Florida. The two Vincennes teams will play on the Green diamond starting at 5:30, as the Vincennes White team faces New Canaan, Connecticut, and at 8 pm, the Vincennes Green team takes on Willamette Valley, Oregon.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

KC Commissioners Still Working on OCRA Income Survey

The Knox County Commissioners continue to work on an income survey for the October 14th set of state grant applications. The applications are part of the state’s OCRA– or Office of Community and Rural Affairs– grant cycle. Officials from the Southern Indiana Development Commission– or S-I-D-C– told...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Teams Arriving for Cal Ripken Ten Year-Old World Series

Teams from 18 locations from New England to Hawaii are arriving today for the Cal Ripken 10 Year-Old World Series. The Series will begin tomorrow afternoon with play at the Cub League complex in Vincennes. Pool play begins at two p-m, with pool games scheduled through Wednesday. Tournament play in both the Champship and Iron Man brackets will start a week from today, with the Cal Ripken ten year-old title game set for a week from Sunday.
VINCENNES, IN

