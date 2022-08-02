Read on www.waovam.com
Knox County Watermelon Festival Starts This Afternoon
The two-day Knox County Watermelon Fest returns to Vincennes this afternoon and evening, and all day tomorrow. The Festival is presented by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Jamie Neal says this year’s new Festival focus is on agriculture. Vendor booths will open up this afternoon at...
City of Vincennes’ Storm Inlets Holding Up to Heavy Rain
The City of Vincennes, along with other areas, has seen a good amount of rain in the last couple of weeks. The rainy pattern started with a set of strong thunderstorms in late July. However, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says despite the heavy rains, the City’s storm inlet system did...
Vincennes Animal Shelter Dealing With Cat Overload
The Vincennes Animal Shelter is seeking good homes for an overload of cats. At this time, the Shelter has over triple the maximum capacity of cats in their facility. Shelter director Leah Raigen says the cat overload has been going through most of the summer. Raigen reports the amount of the adoption fee has been reduced in order to reduce the number of cats in the facility.
Robert McKee, 43, Vincennes
Robert James “Tank” McKee, 43, passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1978, in Lawrenceville, IL to Robert James McKee and Lois Jean Laughlin. He was a member of the Free Mason’s Linton Lodge #560, Indiana Widow Son’s Brethren Chapter, Greene County Shrine Club and Sullivan County Shrine Club.
Knox County APC Approves Residential TIF for Vincennes RDC
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved the declaratory resolution for a Resdiential TIF Zone in Vincennes. The tax-increment financing area allows for increased development and more housing for the City of Vincennes. State law requires passage by the County’s APC to ensure the plan is within the City’s...
It Begins Today: Cal Ripken 10 Year-Old World Series Begins at Cub League Complex
The 2022 Cal Ripken World Series starts this afternoon in Vincennes at the Cub League complex. The team coming from the most distance away will be in action, as Oahu, Hawaii faces Milton Massachusetts. That game, and the remaining three games, will be on the Green Diamond– or Joe Bilskie, Senior Field. At 3 pm, Southeastern Lexington Kentucky plays Julington Creek, Florida. The two Vincennes teams will play on the Green diamond starting at 5:30, as the Vincennes White team faces New Canaan, Connecticut, and at 8 pm, the Vincennes Green team takes on Willamette Valley, Oregon.
KC Parks Department Moving Forward With Needed Ouabache Trails Park Repairs
The Knox County Parks Department is moving forward with needed repairs to fix its electrical issues. County Parks officials had closed Ouabache Trails Park earlier due to that loss of power. The Knox County Commissioners learned repairs continue at the park itself. Those repairs include planned fixes to the electric...
KC Commissioners Still Working on OCRA Income Survey
The Knox County Commissioners continue to work on an income survey for the October 14th set of state grant applications. The applications are part of the state’s OCRA– or Office of Community and Rural Affairs– grant cycle. Officials from the Southern Indiana Development Commission– or S-I-D-C– told...
Teams Arriving for Cal Ripken Ten Year-Old World Series
Teams from 18 locations from New England to Hawaii are arriving today for the Cal Ripken 10 Year-Old World Series. The Series will begin tomorrow afternoon with play at the Cub League complex in Vincennes. Pool play begins at two p-m, with pool games scheduled through Wednesday. Tournament play in both the Champship and Iron Man brackets will start a week from today, with the Cal Ripken ten year-old title game set for a week from Sunday.
