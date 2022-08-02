PHOTOS: Washington Capitals service puppy in training, Biscuit, visits 7News

wjla.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
WATCH: Thousands of beagles freed from breeding facility looking for new homes
Roughly 4,000 beagles are being rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia after various violations forced the facility to close its doors.
Meet Kaipo the blind Malinois, rescued from Mexico and living his best life in Seattle
Kaipo the Belgian Malinois had absolutely the worst start in life, but his heartbreaking story is one with the most adorably happy ending. For the first two years of his life, Kaiko had a miserable existence in Tijuana, Mexico: blind, starved, dehydrated and severely abused by his owners, he spent his entire time chained to a pole on a four foot leash.
AdWeek
Tony Perkins Leaves WUSA to Spend More Time with Family
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Morning anchor Tony Perkins said goodbye to Washington, D.C. CBS station WUSA last week in order to spend more time with his family.
Watch Monkey Gently Pet a Chipmunk at Zoo in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Spider monkey, Odette, is very sweet and the chipmunk doesn't seem freaked at all. A visitor at the DEW Haven caught a special moment between Odette,...
topdogtips.com
Bernese Mountain Dog Breed Profile
Friends and folks, from the farmlands of Switzerland, I present you the Bernese Mountain Dog!. If you're looking for a watchdog that is a loyal companion, the Bernese Mountain Dog might be the breed for you. Bernese mountain dogs are alert, good-natured, and eager to please, making them great as family pets.
Patriotic Pups Maggie and Sophie Jo Win Pet of the Week
This week, two patriotic pups from Greenville, North Carolina, are our Pets of the Week.
petside.com
Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Blue Heeler – Which Breed Is Right For You?
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Catahoula Leopard Dog is often mistaken for the Blue Heeler and, when it comes to looks, it’s easy to understand why. Although both are members of the American Kennel Club’s herding dog group, they are, in fact, two distinct breeds.
Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie: Which dog is right for you?
From exercise needs to trainability, in the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie race, there's very little separating these two active and intelligent breeds. When it comes to the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie, there’s very little separating these two dogs with both of these intelligent, highly active and friendly breeds making for wonderful family companions.
Bug popsicles and air-conditioned bedrooms: Here's how zoos are keeping animals cool in the heat wave
With temperatures hiking in much of the US as an oppressive heat wave continues, zoos are taking special measures to keep their animals cool.
AKC Announces Bracco Italiano as Its 200th Fully Recognized Dog Breed
The American Kennel Club (AKC) welcomed a new dog breed, the Bracco Italiano, to its register. Characterized by a striking coat and impressive hunting acumen, the Italian pointer is the 144-year-old organization’s 200th officially recognized breed. Europe’s Oldest Pointer. The Bracco Italiano is known as the oldest European...
topdogtips.com
Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs
While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
