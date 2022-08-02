Heat Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Minnesota. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Traverse and eastern Big Stone Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Stone Colony, or near Graceville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Johnson and Trinity Lutheran Country Church around 955 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BIG STONE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO