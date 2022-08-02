Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Teller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN TELLER COUNTY At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Divide, or 22 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and Divide. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND AND CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, Walton, Oakbrook, Burlington, Union, Richwood, Big Bone Lick, Waterloo, Rabbit Hash, Hueys Corners, Beaverlick, Hebron and Belleview. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 76 and 77. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 172 and 183. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Forest City, or 5 miles west of Polkville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Bostic, Thermal City, Sunshine, Union Mills and Shingle Hollow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 07:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Kewaunee; Manitowoc The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Northern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 723 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over High Cliff State Park, or 9 miles southeast of Appleton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brillion around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Denmark and Two Creeks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Crawford County in northern Michigan Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Roscommon County in northern Michigan Southeastern Kalkaska County in northern Michigan Eastern Missaukee County in northern Michigan Western Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1101 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moorestown, or 12 miles northwest of Houghton Lake, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1043 AM, Wexford County Airport gusted to 55 mph. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Houghton Lake around 1110 AM EDT. South Higgins Lake, Higgins Lake, North Higgins Lake and Roscommon County Airport around 1115 AM EDT. Roscommon around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include South Branch Township, Luzerne, Rose Township and Mack Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland North central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Oakland, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown, Monrovia, Ijamsville, Winfield, Gaither, Watersville, Poplar Springs, Woodbine, Carrolltowne, Marston and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick; Shenandoah; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southeastern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia North central Warren County in northwestern Virginia West central Clarke County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stephens City, or 7 miles northeast of Strasburg, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Stephens City, Middletown, Boyce, White Post, Greenwood, Reliance, Armel, Briggs, Nineveh and Albin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for East Platte County, Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 20:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Temperatures have dropped below advisory criteria.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 20:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tripp THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN TODD...NORTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central South Dakota.
Flood Advisory issued for Hinsdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hinsdale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following county, Hinsdale. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 850 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training, slow moving showers. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lake City.
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 20:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Churchill, Storey, southern Washoe, southwestern Pershing and north central Lyon Counties, including I-80 from Patrick to Lovelock, through 915 PM PDT At 817 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 23 miles southeast of Gerlach-Empire to 7 miles south of Derby Dam. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Localized heavy rainfall with minor ponding of water on roadways. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lovelock, Lahontan Reservoir, Fernley, Nixon, Silver Springs, Derby Dam, Hazen, Trinity Junction, Desert Peak, Junction I 80 And U.S 95 (exit 83), Trinity Peak, Fernley - Tiger Field Airport, Lovelock Derby Field Airport, Wadsworth, Us 50 At Lyon-Churchill Co Line, Silver Springs Airport, Toulon Peak, Fernley Sink Near I-80 and Juniper Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southwestern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 945 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Orchard Beach State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Manistee, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in northeast Wisconsin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onekama and Pierport around 1000 AM EDT. Arcadia, Bear Lake and Wildwood around 1005 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Thompsonville, Copemish, Karlin, Bendon, Interlochen State Park and Interlochen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Caswell, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 00:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in north central North Carolina, Caswell and Rockingham. In south central Virginia, City of Danville and Pittsylvania. * WHEN...Until 145 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cane Creek, Dan River, Hogans Creek, Childress Creek and East Prong Moon Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Bethel Providence... Mayfield Pelham... Gatewood Westover Hills - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for City of Danville, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 23:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in north central North Carolina, Caswell and Rockingham. In south central Virginia, City of Danville and Pittsylvania. * WHEN...Until 145 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cane Creek, Dan River, Hogans Creek, Childress Creek and East Prong Moon Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Bethel Providence... Mayfield Pelham... Gatewood Westover Hills - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Watch issued for Greene, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Greene; Washington FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum and Noble. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Washington. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 11 PM EDT this evening.
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum and Noble. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Washington. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 11 PM EDT this evening.
