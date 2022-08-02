Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract

Read on www.90min.com
Related
Joan Laporta fires fresh warning to Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong over Barcelona stay
Joan Laporta demands effort from Frenkie de Jong to negotiate his stay at Barcelona.
Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
RELATED PEOPLE
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
LA Galaxy announce Riqui Puig signing & Rayan Raveloson sale
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Why Man Utd's move to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has stalled
Frenkie de Jong remains open to moving to Manchester United despite the hold up on his proposed transfer to Old Trafford, 90min understands. De Jong has been es
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Utd continue push for Frenkie de Jong; Chelsea register interest
Manchester United are continuing to hold talks over Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but Chelsea have now made their interest known.
Sebastian Lletget completes move to FC Dallas from New England Revolution
FC Dallas have completed the signing of United States international midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600k General Allocation Money (GAM). Lletget has signed a deal through the 2023 MLS season, leaving the Revs after just seven months, during which he managed 22 appearances, three...
West Ham vs Manchester City: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Real Salt Lake sign striker Danny Musovski from LAFC
Real Salt Lake have completed the trade of Danny Musovski from LAFC in exchange for $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM). $150k of the fee will go straight to LAFC in 2022, with the remaining $100k to be paid next year. RSL will also pay additional GAM should Musovski hit certain performance markers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
Leeds United 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Leeds United's 2022/23 season, with fixture information, transfers, predictions & more.
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
Eddie Howe signs new Newcastle United contract
Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Chelsea confirm full list of 2022/23 squad numbers - including Sterling & Koulibaly
Chelsea's full list of confirmed first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 season.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Martial to miss Brighton; Ronaldo role; De Jong latest
Erik ten Hag provides an update on Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer stance amid spate of injuries
Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any further signings before the transfer window closes.
90min
760
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0