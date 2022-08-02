ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Graeme Bailey
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Phil Foden
90min

LA Galaxy announce Riqui Puig signing & Rayan Raveloson sale

The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Soccer#Atletico Madrid#Spanish#Talking Transfers#Manchester
90min

Real Salt Lake sign striker Danny Musovski from LAFC

Real Salt Lake have completed the trade of Danny Musovski from LAFC in exchange for $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM). $150k of the fee will go straight to LAFC in 2022, with the remaining $100k to be paid next year. RSL will also pay additional GAM should Musovski hit certain performance markers.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

New England Revolution sign winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC

The New England Revolution have signed winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC, in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. Additionally, the Western Conference side will receive $200,000 in additional GAM if Tajouri-Shradi is re-signed for the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He joins the Revolution’s roster as a domestic...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
90min

Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
MLS
90min

90min

760
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy