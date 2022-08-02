Transfer rumours: Jota's new Liverpool deal; Man Utd fire sale

Read on www.90min.com
Joan Laporta fires fresh warning to Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong over Barcelona stay
Joan Laporta demands effort from Frenkie de Jong to negotiate his stay at Barcelona.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Why Man Utd's move to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has stalled
Frenkie de Jong remains open to moving to Manchester United despite the hold up on his proposed transfer to Old Trafford, 90min understands. De Jong has been es
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Sane at Liverpool; Man Utd at De Jong breaking point
Friday's transfer rumours include Leroy Sane, Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana, Benjamin Sesko, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leandro Paredes and more.
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer stance amid spate of injuries
Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any further signings before the transfer window closes.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
West Ham agree deal with Burnley for Maxwel Cornet
West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Maxwel Cornet after agreeing to pay the £17.5m release clause in his Burnley contract, 90min can confirm.
Man Utd consider pushing through Frenkie de Jong transfer amid Chelsea interest
Man Utd could push through Frenkie De Jong deal by helping pay deferred wages.
Chelsea finalise Marc Cucurella agreement with Brighton
Chelsea have finally agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for Marc Cucurella.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners open Premier League season with win
Player ratings from the 2022/23 Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.
Erling Haaland 'not concerned' about settling in Premier League
Erling Haaland has spoken about settling in the Premier League and finding 'chemistry' with his new Man City teammates.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal consider Kante bid; De Jong rules out Man Utd move
Today's biggest transfer rumours, including the latest on Frenkie de Jong and N'Golo Kante.
Eddie Howe signs new Newcastle United contract
Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle.
Sadio Mane: 'Of course' Bayern Munich would beat Liverpool
Sadio Mane claims his Bayern Munich side would beat Liverpool in the Champions League.
Mikel Arteta reacts to Gabriel Jesus' impact at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta admits he did not expect Gabriel Jesus to make such an immediate impact at Arsenal.
Everton & Reading each sign 3 players on busy day in WSL transfer window
Everton and Reading each made three new signings on a busy Friday in the WSL transfer window.
Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel on Cucurella, Colwill, Azpilicueta & more
Thomas Tuchel discusses Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, Cesar Azpilicueta, Armando Broja & more ahead of the new Premier League season.
