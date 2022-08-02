DUI Conviction: Lancaster County Man Facing up to 7 Years in Prison

Read on www.mychesco.com
Related
43-Year-Old West Chester Man Arrested for Air Gun Fight
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.
wdac.com
Charges After A Lancaster County Incident
LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County charged a man with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Officers responded at 12:50 a.m. today to the 1600 block of Auction Road in Penn Township for a shooting. Officers learned that William Bonanno of Manheim observed a suspicious person walking near his vehicle, parked outside. Armed with a firearm, Bonanno exited his home to investigate and located two people sitting inside a vehicle near his property. He watched the persons exit the vehicle and walk towards a nearby apartment. Suspecting the occupants were involved in criminal activity, Bonanno confronted the two subjects and a verbal altercation ensued. Bonanno alleged that he “felt in danger for his life,” brandished his firearm, and fired a “warning shot” in the direction of one of the subjects. Bonanno was taken into custody without incident and was processed and charged. The firearm involved was recovered.
Police Seek Female Suspect in $1,200 Dove Product Theft
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who stole $1,200 worth of Dove products from the Giant Food Store on Dilworthtown Crossing in West Chester, Chester County. The pictured female suspect arrived in the pictured Chrysler...
Delaware County Man Sentenced to Prison for Cyberstalking
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Karanjot Singh, age 25, of Upper Darby, PA, was sentenced Thursday to one year and eight months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for cyberstalking a woman online for the better part of a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
OXFORD, PA — On July 1, 2022, Oxford Police arrested 39-year-old Amanda Norris on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Authorities state that Norris was found in the area of Wheeler Blvd, after she had fled on foot, and was taken into custody by officers. She was transported to...
Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
local21news.com
Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
State Police Vehicle Stolen By Duo Who Led Troopers On Manhunt By PA Hotel
A manhunt has ended and two men are in custody after they stole a state police vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The traffic stop was attempted on Interstate 81 near mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
Man Arrested for Simple Assault in Oxford
OXFORD, PA — In Oxford, PA, a man was arrested for simple assault after allegedly hitting and throwing his girlfriend to the ground. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, on the Unit block of South Third Street. Jorge Davila, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times and causing visible injuries. Davila was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison by the constables. He has been charged with simple assault and related offenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdac.com
York Man Sentenced In Downtown Lancaster Fire
LANCASTER – A York man was sentenced to 1 ½ to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to starting the fire that caused about $73,000 in damage to the Lancaster City Visitor Center. 32-year-old Brandon Walburn pleaded guilty to arson, criminal mischief and other charges. On December 12, 2021 around 3:02 a.m., Lancaster City Fire & Police were dispatched to the first block of W. King Street for the report of a building fire. Responders discovered the fire had started at a portable toilet and was spreading to the Lancaster City Visitor Center. Walburn must pay over $87,000 in restitution. Authorities obtained and analyzed video footage from multiple locations in downtown Lancaster to track Walburn as the person responsible for deliberately setting the fire.
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
wdac.com
Suspects In Lancaster Stabbing Sought
LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an assault. On July 13 around 11:02 p.m., officers responded to 308 S. Queen Street at Dominion Pizza for a reported fight involving a person with a knife. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim inside the restaurant suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released. During the course of the investigation, video evidence was secured and analyzed by investigators. Two suspects involved in the assault were identified and charged with aggravated assault. Police are searching for Joe Diaz Sr., who is homeless, but living in Lancaster and Jennifer Rivera, also from Lancaster. If you know their whereabouts, call Lancaster Police at 717 735-3301.
Enola Man Admits To Stealing $39,000 From Employer: Police
A Pennsylvania has admitted to stealing $39,000 for his employer, authorities say. Bryce Allen Cahill, 30, admitted to taking the money from Central Hardware located at 15 North Enola Road, Enola, authorities state in a release on Wednesday, August 3. East Pennsboro Township police first became alerted to the theft...
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
wdac.com
Skeletal Remains In Dauphin County Identified
STEELTON – Dauphin County authorities identified skeletal remains found July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton. The remains were identified as Goldie Smith, who was listed as a missing person by the Steelton Borough Police on September 9, 2021. The investigation is still ongoing and at this time there is no cause or manner of death. Anyone with information on this case can report anonymously to Steelton Police Detective Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com or 717-425-0660.
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 5