Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters train together on vehicle fires

Firefighters join in other agencies in patrolling waterways to prevent accidents, deaths
Volunteer Firefighters from the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments in Ascension Parish are teaming up with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to patrol the waterways of Ascension Parish on the weekends, Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said. "We are only...
I-12 eastbound reopens outside Hammond after multiple car crashes, state police say
UPDATE: All lanes are reopen as of 11 a.m. Friday, says Louisiana State Police. Multiple car crashes Friday morning shut down all traffic lanes on I-12 eastbound outside Hammond, according to Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Troop L is on the scene to redirect traffic. The lanes will be...
As neighborhoods sprout around Denham Springs, its new police chief watches the roads
As Denham Springs prepares for an influx of thousands of new homes just outside its limits, its recently appointed police chief anticipates a sea-change for a city surrounded by rapid growth. "I see the challenges we're already facing there, and now we're going to add 3,000 homes," said Denham Springs...
Mississippi escapees captured in Baton Rouge, State Police say
At least three men believed to have escaped from a prison in Mississippi were apprehended in Baton Rouge, State Police said. Louisiana State Police spokesman Christian Reed said he was unable to release many details due to the ongoing investigation, but said local authorities received a BOLO call for a vehicle driven by the missing men.
Fighting words between former, current East Feliciana officials end with criminal complaint
East Feliciana Parish police jurors tried Wednesday to defuse tensions between a former parish manager and the current one, after a confrontation Monday night nearly escalated into a fight. On one side is former Parish Manager John “JR” Rouchon, who held the post for six years until a previous slate...
Letters: East Baton Rouge Parish and state have allowed roadside abode
If a vehicle were parked on the shoulder of a highway for a period of time, it would be tagged and towed to remove it as being a road hazard. East Baton Rouge Parish has allowed a person to take up residence on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 61, just north of Highway 964. It is right on the shoulder and not well seen at night.
Solar farm in East Feliciana? Police Jury vote paves the way for California to build in parish
The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury gave its final approval Aug. 1 to an agreement with a California solar power generator to build a solar farm in the southeastern part of the parish. Ecoplexus wants to build an array of solar power panels on about 1,400 acres of land in...
Port Allen police officer arrested, accused of ripping gold chains from 2 men, BRPD says
A Port Allen police officer was arrested on two felony counts of simple robbery, accused of demanding, then ripping off the gold chains two men were wearing, after a heated argument that began outside a Tigerland bar, Baton Rouge Police arrest records say. The incident began shortly before 3 a.m....
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
Baton Rouge man arrested in deadly triple shooting, high-speed chase that ended in 3-car wreck
Baton Rouge Police arrested a 52-year-old man for a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Bradley Street over the weekend, the agency said Friday. Kirkpatrick Franklin was booked on second-degree murder Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led U.S. marshals and Baton Rouge officers on a high-speed chase, ending in a three-car wreck that totaled Kirkpatrick's vehicle as well as one other, police said.
Suspect in deadly triple shooting takes police on high-speed chase, totals car in 3-vehicle crash
A suspect in a triple-shooting that left a 21-year-old dead and two others injured over the weekend led police on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that ended when the suspect totaled his car, police said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the crash happened at the intersection of...
21-year-old killed in late-night shooting on Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge police say
A 21-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Dutton Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Dutton Avenue, a residential area between Plank Road and Airline Highway. The block is just north of Hollywood Street. Sheldon Gales,...
Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend
Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge
A Zachary man entrusted with caring for three children through a state foster program was arrested Thursday, accused of raping and sexually abusing the youths over at least two years, booking records show. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies booked Michael Hadden, 52, on counts of third degree rape, molestation of...
Acadiana newsmakers: Lourdes announces 2 primary care providers, other network staffing changes
Our Lady of Lourdes Health named primary care providers Jennifer Haines and Mikki Royston to the network and announced several relocations for other area providers. Haines will join the family medicine practice of Dr. Timothy Allain Viator and Sydney Jo LeBlanc at 535 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. in New Iberia. Haines...
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
Despite 2 warnings, a toddler died of an overdose. Louisiana's investigating what went wrong.
Louisiana officials opened a probe into the state's Department of Child and Family Services, the agency said, after a 2-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose despite law enforcement having twice flagged risks to the boy's safety in the months before his death. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson was unresponsive when his mother...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued July 27-Aug. 2
STORAGE: 221 Verot School Road, description; Tuff Shed garage on existing slab; applicant and contractor, Tuff Shed; $19,129. BARBERSHOP: 2429 W. Congress St., description, add and close in work stations; applicant, Lance Broussard; contractor, Sartin Builders; $30,000. HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., description, minor renovation to suite at Ochsner Lafayette...
A decade on, early backers of St. George still aboard, but now it's for their grandchildren
Trey Cook started volunteering for the city of St. George movement soon after its inception in 2013, dissatisfied with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and holding a slim hope that his two daughters could attend classes in a new St. George school district. Nearly a decade later, both...
