ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Tracker: Josh Hader traded to Brewers; venue change could benefit Trey Mancini

By Scott White
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone

Juan Soto, now of the San Diego Padres, is no longer the story of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. That is because the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. Soto, however, remains the story. He's the story in large measure because of what he means to the San Diego lineup and their postseason hopes. He's also the story on account of the very real possibility that he will eventually become baseball's first $500 million man.
CBS Sports

Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade

The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap

Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Josh Lowe
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment

Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin

Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery

Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Baseball Player#Braves#Cardinals Jose
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench

Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Not starting Friday

Witt is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Red Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt is 4-for-8 with a home run, two RBI, three runs and a stolen base in the past two games but will receive Friday off. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey starts at the keystone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Sent to minors

Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was promoted in late July when Francisco Mejia (shoulder) landed on the 10-day IL, and Pinto will return to Triple-A after Mejia was reinstated Friday. Pinto has appeared in 22 games for Tampa Bay this year and has a .206/.239/.309 slash line and 43.7 percent strikeout rate in 71 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils

Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher

Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Called up Wednesday

Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Marcano spent just under a month in the minors but will rejoin the active roster after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Over 22 major-league games this year, Marcano has slashed .229/.280/.357 with two homers, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness

Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Back on bench

Toro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. With Adam Frazier moving back to second base Wednesday after getting three straight starts in the outfield, Toro's time in the lineup will come to an end. Toro's opportunities are likely to get more scarce in the days to come when the likes of Ty France (wrist), Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) return from injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday

Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Out of Friday's lineup

Taylor is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus Boston, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Taylor started the past six games and will head to the bench after going 6-for-22 with two walks and two runs during that span. MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel and Nate Eaton will start from left to right in the outfield.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday

Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Riding pine Friday

Kelenic is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels. Kelenic is 1-for-13 with five strikeouts and zero walks over four games in this latest stint with the big club, but at least the one hit was a home run. Sam Haggerty will start in center field and hit ninth.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy