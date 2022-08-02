Research on recognizing facial emotion expressions could change our understanding of autism

Difficulties with social communication and interaction are considered core features of autism. There is a common perception autistic people are poor at recognising others’ emotions and have little insight into how effectively they do so. We are used to seeing these challenges portrayed in popular culture, such as television shows The Good Doctor, Atypical or Love on the Spectrum. And there are exercises and therapies autistic people might do with a psychologist or speech pathologist to try to help them improve at this important social skill. Yet, the research findings are messy. Some studies have very small sample sizes, others do...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO