Read on medicalxpress.com
Related
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
Medical News Today
Best pain medication for severe arthritis
Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
MedicalXpress
Diabetes: A step closer to a life without insulin
People with a severe form of diabetes, where the beta cells of the pancreas do not produce or no longer produce enough insulin, have no choice but to inject themselves regularly with artificial insulin in order to survive. But Insulin therapy is not without its dangers: it is difficult to dose and, in the long term, it can also lead to serious metabolic and cardiovascular problems. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have been working for several years on an alternative therapy based on the S100A9 protein. They have now provided proof of principle that this protein can significantly improve metabolism in insulin deficiency. In addition, by deciphering the biological mechanisms at work, they have discovered a previously unknown anti-inflammatory effect that could prove key well beyond diabetes. These results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
Early Warning Signs of Thyroid Problems and When You Should See a Doctor
Thyroid disease is common, especially among women and older people, and most issues can be detected and treated.
MedicalXpress
Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
Real Talk—Does the Diabetes Medication Metformin Cause Weight Loss?
If you are managing Type 2 Diabetes, or even trying to prevent diabetes with metformin, you may already be aware of some of the side effects of the medication including upset stomach, loss of appetite, diarrhea, muscle aches and drowsiness. While these don’t always affect everyone taking the medication, there...
The Best and Worst Exercises for Acid Reflux, According to Experts
Here's a tricky conundrum: If you experience heartburn, aka acid reflux, exercising regularly will help with prevention and could reduce the severity of a flare. But certain types of activity can actually make a flare worse or even cause one. So, how can you get the benefits of exercise without...
MedicalXpress
Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging
Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
MedicalXpress
Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
Causes of hair thinning in women
Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
Allergy Pills Can Help Manage Vertigo Symptoms, Study Finds
A recent study found allergy pills were better at treating symptoms of vertigo than benzodiazepine. Antihistamines work by blocking signals to the brain that cause symptoms of vertigo, including dizziness, nausea, and sickness. Most cases of vertigo are benign and may not require medication. Vertigo can be debilitating, especially since...
AOL Corp
New Study Points to Possible Cure for Hair Loss
A single molecule may hold the key to battling male- and female-pattern hair loss, recent research suggests. In mouse experiments, scientists showed that the molecule, dubbed SCUBE3, could spark hair growth in dormant mouse follicles, and even in human ones that had been grafted onto mice. The research was described in a study published in Developmental Cell.
Comments / 0