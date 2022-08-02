ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

Best pain medication for severe arthritis

Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
scitechdaily.com

Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia

Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
MedicalXpress

Diabetes: A step closer to a life without insulin

People with a severe form of diabetes, where the beta cells of the pancreas do not produce or no longer produce enough insulin, have no choice but to inject themselves regularly with artificial insulin in order to survive. But Insulin therapy is not without its dangers: it is difficult to dose and, in the long term, it can also lead to serious metabolic and cardiovascular problems. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have been working for several years on an alternative therapy based on the S100A9 protein. They have now provided proof of principle that this protein can significantly improve metabolism in insulin deficiency. In addition, by deciphering the biological mechanisms at work, they have discovered a previously unknown anti-inflammatory effect that could prove key well beyond diabetes. These results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar

Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
verywellhealth.com

Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
MedicalXpress

Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging

Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
MedicalXpress

Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer

In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
Shelley Wenger

Causes of hair thinning in women

Many women are affected by hair thinning. In fact, it is estimated that it happens to over half of women. You may start to notice that your hair is thinner, though you may notice that you have a few bald spots or a widening hair part.
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
MedicalXpress

Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation

Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days

A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
AOL Corp

New Study Points to Possible Cure for Hair Loss

A single molecule may hold the key to battling male- and female-pattern hair loss, recent research suggests. In mouse experiments, scientists showed that the molecule, dubbed SCUBE3, could spark hair growth in dormant mouse follicles, and even in human ones that had been grafted onto mice. The research was described in a study published in Developmental Cell.
