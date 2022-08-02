Junk food advertising restrictions prevent almost 100,000 obesity cases

Read on medicalxpress.com
Daily cannabis users less likely to view heavy cigarette smoking as dangerous
A growing number of Americans are using cannabis as it becomes legalized for recreational adult use in a rapidly increasing number of U.S. states. Questions abound about what impact legalization will have on adult and youth health. In a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, findings...
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
Newly discovered 'danger signal' may spur vaccine development and allergy treatment
A study of how injured mouse cells trigger immune responses suggests novel strategies for preventing and treating everything from parasites to allergies in humans. Researchers hypothesized that gut cells damaged by parasitic worms summon the immune system by releasing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is metabolized into the nucleotide adenosine. Adenosine, in turn, binds to specific receptors on the surface of intestinal epithelial cells to trigger an immune response.
Protein that may predict future diabetes risk and death from cancer identified
New research, published in Diabetologia, suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly, the findings also indicate that individuals with elevated levels of both blood...
Australia's current flu season is tough: Will America's be the same?
As the worst flu season in five years winds down in Australia, U.S. health officials are bracing for similar severity this coming fall. Why? The flu season in Southern Hemisphere countries like Australia can often predict the potential for a similar experience in Northern Hemisphere countries. "We watch all of...
B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore have uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings could help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella term for...
Diagnoses of developmental, behavioral, and mental health problems more likely for children with rare genetic disorders
A major study of children with intellectual disabilities has highlighted the additional challenges that they often face, including a much-increased likelihood of being diagnosed as autistic, as well as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and other mental health difficulties. With the advent of rapid whole genome sequencing, children presenting with...
COVID: Antiviral drugs are a vital weapon, but misusing them could backfire
The "living with COVID" strategy being pursued by many countries relies heavily on two key pillars. First, that vaccines continue to protect most people from severe disease. And second, that where they don't, people will receive antiviral treatments. But are the antivirals currently available sufficiently effective, accessible and durable?. Research...
Insights on injury-related ER visits for people experiencing houselessness
A new report from the Injury Prevention Center is the first in Alberta to provide data on injury-related emergency department visits by people experiencing houselessness—information that will help community organizations deliver injury prevention programs tailored to the distinct health-care needs of this population. "This is the first step in...
After breakups, people feel less in-control—but only at first
A new analysis of people who underwent different types of relationship loss found that these experiences were linked with different patterns of short- and long-term sense of control following the loss. Eva Asselmann of the HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Germany, present these findings in PLOS ONE on August 3, 2022.
Mobile app to help those seeking to reduce their alcohol consumption
A new smartphone app, which has been made available to the public today, has been found to be successful in helping U.K. veterans to reduce alcohol consumption. The 28-day brief alcohol intervention app was tested with more than 120 U.K. veterans as part of a trial funded by Forces in Mind Trust.
Need to show proof of vaccination? How to store a COVID-19 vaccine card on your smartphone
As new variants of the COVID-19 virus emerge throughout the U.S., a renewed push is being made to get more Americans vaccinated. As of July 27, about 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated for COVID, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Last year, with the COVID...
Gold may hold the secret to treating inﬂammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), also known as "green cancer," is a chronic, non-specific disease of the intestine. IBD includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, both of which tend to be debilitating, lifelong conditions that can prove fatal in severe cases. Currently, there is no cure for IBD. The main clinical treatments are drugs such as aminosalicylic acid preparations and corticosteroids, but they are often accompanied by gastrointestinal problems, anemia, and various intestinal complications. Finding alternative, more effective options is a priority for researchers.
Genetic differentiation and diversity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in its early outbreak
More mutations have been carried by the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant than previously reported variants. However, the genetic differentiation and diversity within omicron variant that occurs during its early spread remains unclear. At the end of 2021, a new SARS-CoV-2 variant omicron appeared in South Africa. It had 50 consensus mutations,...
New report reveals NHS barriers to COVID recovery
Research published from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), commissioned by Confliction Management Plus (CMP) and the Healthcare People Management Association (HPMA), has revealed that a lack of effective HR practice is causing challenges to the overall effectiveness of the NHS. The report highlighted that for most respondents the prime...
COVID cases drop 9% globally last week, deaths stable
New coronavirus cases fell 9% globally last week while deaths remained stable, according to the latest weekly assessment of the pandemic released Wednesday by the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency said there were 6.5 million cases reported last week with more than 14,000 deaths. WHO said the number...
Newly developed technology restores cell, organ function in pigs after death
Within minutes of the final heartbeat, a cascade of biochemical events triggered by a lack of blood flow, oxygen, and nutrients begins to destroy a body's cells and organs. But a team of Yale scientists has found that massive and permanent cellular failure doesn't have to happen so quickly. Using...
New Zealand's plan to eliminate HIV transmission ignores deepening inequities in health outcomes for Māori women
The New Zealand government plans to spend NZ$18 million on becoming the first country to eliminate transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) within a decade. In a draft action plan launched last week, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall set out key measures to increase prevention and testing, improve access to treatment and address stigma.
Migraine with aura identified as independent risk factor for A-fib
Patients with migraine with aura (MwA) have significantly higher artificial intelligence-enabled electrocardiogram (AI-ECG) atrial fibrillation (AF) prediction model output, according to a study published online June 8 in Headache. Chia-Chun Chiang, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues compared AI-ECG AF prediction model output in adult patients...
