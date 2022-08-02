NJ Highlands Council names Ben Spinelli executive director

Read on wrnjradio.com
Morris County, state, local officials tour Suburban Propane
WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined New Jersey legislators, local officials and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce in a tour of Suburban Propane’s Whippany headquarters Wednesday to learn more about the firm’s energy production and clean-energy developments. “We greatly...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 5, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Randolph Township family restaurant receives Morris County small business grant
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Rosie’s Trattoria, the popular Randolph Township family restaurant, received a $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant Program check Wednesday, as two of the Morris County Board of County Commissioner made a special delivery. The restaurant’s struggle to remain in business during and...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County commissioners seek to overturn new regulations on microbreweries
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Today is International Beer Day, a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer. But amid the celebrating, in moderation, of course, Warren County is expressing support and concern for its microbreweries who are facing a change in state regulations that will drastically affect their business.
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin establishes Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within Department of Law and Public Safety
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday issued an Executive Directive that formally establishes the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) within the Department of Law & Public Safety (LPS), which will be led by Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong, LPS’s current and first Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs package of bills targeting predatory financial practices
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed three bills protecting New Jersey consumers from predatory financial practices. These new laws include measures that will toughen New Jersey’s antitrust laws. “New Jersey consumers are the heartbeat of our state’s economy and it is imperative that we protect them...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 25,865 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 4. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 2 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway, and East Hanover Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7,...
wrnjradio.com
Funding for spotted lanternfly treatment available to all New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to municipalities for costs they...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Monday morning in Rockaway
ROCKAWAY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Monday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8, weather permitting, the...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation extending permissions for outdoor dining to support restaurant industry
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve patrons outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks, and in other municipally-designated outdoor areas. The permissions were set to expire...
wrnjradio.com
I-78 westbound lane, shoulder closures this weekend as bridge over Raritan River project advances in Somerset County
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane and shoulder closures this weekend on I-78 westbound as the bridge over the North Branch of the Raritan River replacement project advances in Bedminster Township. Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Friday, August 5, until...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey recognizes August as National Immunization Awareness Month
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of August as National Immunization Awareness Month, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is encouraging everyone, especially children heading back to school, to stay up to date on all vaccinations, including their COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Murphy last week proclaimed August as Immunization Awareness...
wrnjradio.com
2 residents unaccounted for after fire destroys home in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two residents are unaccounted for after a massive fire tore through their home early Friday morning in Morris Township. The fire was reported at around 2:52 a.m. at a residence on Normandy Heights Road, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Fire...
wrnjradio.com
New bill would protect craft breweries from some onerous state regulations
NEW JERSEY – Craft breweries would be freed from some of the burdensome restrictions imposed by unelected state regulators under legislation proposed by Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer. Sawyer’s bill (A3766) would allow limited brewery license holders to host an unlimited number of on-site events and up to 18 off-premises events...
wrnjradio.com
Hundreds turn out for National Night Out in Hackettstown (PHOTOS)
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hundreds turned out Tuesday for Hackettstown’s National Night Out, which is meant to improve relationships between the community and police. The event was held in the field next to the Hackettstown Community Pool on Warren Street from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Residents...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man accused of filing false police report
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man was charged after he allegedly lied to police about a bank teller stealing his money in Washington Township, police said. On July 27, a Great Meadows man, whose name was not released, alleged that a bank teller had stolen...
wrnjradio.com
I-80 daytime lane closures next week for retaining wall survey work in Knowlton Twp.
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced lane closures on I-80 eastbound and westbound before the S-curve are scheduled for next week in Knowlton Township. On Tuesday, August 9 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., NJDOT is scheduled to close the right...
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin co-leads national coalition of attorneys general in supporting legal challenge to Florida’s ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin is co-leading a national coalition of Attorneys General in filing an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Florida House Bill 1557 (H.B. 1557) — commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law — that, among other things, expressly prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in certain grades.
wrnjradio.com
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
