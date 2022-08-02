Read on www.sfgate.com
Councilmember Resigns Due To Move To Sonoma Co.
MILL VALLEY (BCN) Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi Sabaratnam resigned from the council effective this week, citing a recent divorce that is prompting a move north to Sonoma County. Sabaratnam, who was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, said at Monday's council meeting...
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Pours Millions Into Housing Relief, Wifi
San Jose's mayor took to the national stage to tout how the city used federal funds to address rampant homelessness and the digital divide. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo gathered virtually with politicians nationwide on Monday to discuss how American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds have been used in their communities. They looked at how data-driven research helped determine funding for housing, employment and health care needs. The event was hosted by the White House.
Library Branch Closed Friday, Saturday Due To Staffing Shortages
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The Walnut Creek branch library will be closed Friday and Saturday due to staffing shortages, Contra Costa County Library officials announced. The cause of the staffing shortages was not immediately explained by library officials, who encouraged people wishing to go to a library either day to visit the newly opened Pleasant Hill Library or other nearby branches such as Ygnacio Valley, Concord, Clayton or Lafayette.
Former Owners Of Market In Aromas To Pay Penalties And Restitution For Wage Theft
The former owners of a market in Aromas have been ordered to pay more than $600,000 in civil penalties and restitution in a wage theft case, Monterey County prosecutors announced Thursday. Renu and Rajendra Vakharia, the former owners of the Old Firehouse Market, entered into a stipulated judgement that resolves...
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
UC Berkeley pauses People's Park construction amid 'unlawful protest activity,' alleged violence
UC Berkeley said it is pausing construction at People's Park due to "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
Avelo Airlines has $58 RT flights from Sonoma to Palm Springs
With service on Mondays and Fridays, it's the perfect weekend or week-long getaway.
Man charged in 7 pellet gun attacks in Northern California
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in Northern California has been charged with using a pellet gun to shoot people at random, including a 15-year-old girl who suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib, authorities said. Nicholas Montoya, a resident of Campbell, was charged Wednesday with seven...
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
Man Arrested In Connection With Assault, Making Criminal Threats
PALO ALTO (BCN) A man on parole was arrested Wednesday in Palo Alto after he reportedly threatened a grocery store employee, police said. Luis Enrique Cruz, 32, of Mountain View, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault, resisting arrest and on a parole violation, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Saul's Deli in Berkeley has found new owners after a long search
"Sometimes the timing is right."
