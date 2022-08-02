ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Councilmember Resigns Due To Move To Sonoma Co.

MILL VALLEY (BCN) Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi Sabaratnam resigned from the council effective this week, citing a recent divorce that is prompting a move north to Sonoma County. Sabaratnam, who was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, said at Monday's council meeting...
MILL VALLEY, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Pours Millions Into Housing Relief, Wifi

San Jose's mayor took to the national stage to tout how the city used federal funds to address rampant homelessness and the digital divide. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo gathered virtually with politicians nationwide on Monday to discuss how American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds have been used in their communities. They looked at how data-driven research helped determine funding for housing, employment and health care needs. The event was hosted by the White House.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Library Branch Closed Friday, Saturday Due To Staffing Shortages

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The Walnut Creek branch library will be closed Friday and Saturday due to staffing shortages, Contra Costa County Library officials announced. The cause of the staffing shortages was not immediately explained by library officials, who encouraged people wishing to go to a library either day to visit the newly opened Pleasant Hill Library or other nearby branches such as Ygnacio Valley, Concord, Clayton or Lafayette.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redwood City, CA
Society
Redwood City, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Sequoia Hospital#Dignity Health
SFGate

Man charged in 7 pellet gun attacks in Northern California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in Northern California has been charged with using a pellet gun to shoot people at random, including a 15-year-old girl who suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib, authorities said. Nicholas Montoya, a resident of Campbell, was charged Wednesday with seven...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
SFGate

Alameda Co. Sheriff Seeks Seeks Man Reported Missing In December

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who hasn't been heard from since December of 2021. Henry "Joe" Meadows is Black, age 74, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with wavy black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'

According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Assault, Making Criminal Threats

PALO ALTO (BCN) A man on parole was arrested Wednesday in Palo Alto after he reportedly threatened a grocery store employee, police said. Luis Enrique Cruz, 32, of Mountain View, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault, resisting arrest and on a parole violation, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Westbound I-80 Closed Briefly After Pedestrian Struck, Killed

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were closed for about an hour early Thursday in Fairfield near the on-ramp at West Texas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Initial reports came in just before 2 a.m. of a pedestrian crossing westbound lanes of the highway and...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy