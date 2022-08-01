Career Spotlight: Pediatric Nurse

www.excelsior.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
Psych Centra
Tips for Antidepressant Withdrawal Relief
Knowing what to expect and having a doctor-approved game plan may help minimize your symptoms of withdrawal. Antidepressant medication can be an important tool for treating depression and some other mental health conditions. But those medications can come with side effects that you might like to avoid. When your depression...
deseret.com
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
MedicalXpress
Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging
Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Healthline
Paxlovid and Other Antiviral Drugs Can Help People With Mild COVID-19 Symptoms
Researchers say Paxlovid and other antiviral medications can help even people with mild COVID-19 symptoms avoid serious illness. They cautioned, however, that novel coronavirus is constantly changing, so scientists will need to stay on top of new treatments. They also note that people who are taking certain other medications and...
Paxlovid going underused due to doctors’ ‘misperceptions’, experts say
Clinicians are ‘skittish’ about the Covid antiviral, resulting in a failure to treat patients who could greatly benefit
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Medical News Today
What medications can a person take to treat a fever at home?
Defines a fever as any temperature at 100.4ºF (38ºC) or above. While it is a natural process, it can be uncomfortable and become dangerous if a person’s temperature becomes too high. Medications for fever do not treat the underlying condition causing the fever, but they can help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Medical gaslighting' is a widespread practise among female patients
April Summerford started to suspect something was wrong with her reproductive system in her teenage years. Summerford suffered from pelvic pain and irregular menstrual cycles as a consequence of her endometrial illness. She didn't know she had endometriosis at the time.
Some lab techs refuse to take blood from possible monkeypox patients, raising concerns about stigma and testing delays
(CNN) — Many technicians at Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics, two of the largest commercial labs in the US, have been refusing to draw blood from patients who might have monkeypox, CNN has learned. Labcorp and Quest don't dispute that in many cases, their phlebotomists are not taking blood from...
Medical News Today
Can a person have autism and schizophrenia?
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and schizophrenia are different conditions, but they share similar symptoms. It is possible for people to have both conditions at the same time. ASD is a developmental condition that affects how people communicate, behave, and interact socially. Schizophrenia is a mental illness that affects how people...
MedicalXpress
Dance with me? Study uses music to soothe dementia patients and caregivers
The room transformed as an older woman danced around the skilled nursing care unit to rock 'n' roll hits from her youth. Her husband later took her hands and joined her in a two-step tour of the space. First-year Penn State College of Medicine medical student John Bufalini watched in awe as the couple's joy filled the room at the assisted living facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ars Technica
With help from BA.5, new COVID hospitalizations quadrupled since April
As the wave of omicron coronavirus subvariant BA.5 continues to flood the US, daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are four times higher than four months ago, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data reflects the high ongoing transmission of coronavirus subvariants adept at evading...
psychologytoday.com
Treatments Beyond Medication for Schizophrenia
When I was first diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2017, none of my existing doctors or therapists specialized in schizophrenia disorders. I had a really hard time finding therapies that targeted condition-specific symptoms like emotional regulation strategies in response to hallucinations, delusions, and negative symptoms like avolition and disordered thinking.
MedPage Today
In Adult ADHD, Home-Based Brain Stimulation Improved Attention
Home-based transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) improved attention in adults with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) who were not taking stimulant medications, a randomized trial showed. Among 64 adults, the mean inattention score measured by the clinician-administered version of the Adult ADHD Self-report Scale (CASRS-I) was 18.88 in those who received...
Should Magic Mushrooms Be Given to Terminally Ill Patients? The Role Of Psilocybin In Hospice Care
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Terminally ill patients are those that have a limited amount of time left, due to serious conditions such as cancer, dementia, heart disease, kidney failure, or other types of similar conditions. These kinds of patients are given what...
Medical News Today
Does CBD oil help schizophrenia?
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the ingredients in the cannabis plant that contains little or no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). There is emerging research that CBD may reduce symptoms of schizophrenia, but a person should not use the compound as an alternative to medical treatment. Emerging research suggests that it may reduce...
contagionlive.com
Pandemic Prompts CDC to Strengthen Antibiotic Stewardship and Infection Prevention Programs
Finding that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted best antibiotic practices, the CDC announced further efforts to curb treatment-resistant infections. Finding that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted best antibiotic practices and efforts to reduce antimicrobial-resistant infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced plans to strengthen antibiotic stewardship and infection prevention programs against future healthcare disruptions, in their 2022 Special Report, COVID-19 US Impact on Antimicrobial Resistance.
Psych Centra
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
MedicalXpress
Behavioral intervention reduces depression and anxiety in adults with obesity
Results from a pilot clinical trial show that among a racially and ethnically diverse cohort of adults who were obese and depressed, an integrated behavioral intervention was more effective than usual care at reducing depression and associated anxiety symptoms than it was at promoting weight loss. Using functional brain imaging,...
Comments / 0