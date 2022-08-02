www.fantasypros.com
Ehire Adrianza traded to Atlanta
The Washington Nationals traded Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for OF Trey Harris. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) Adrianza played 109 games for the Braves in 2021, but he's only played 31 games for the Nationals in 2022, slashing .179/.255/.202. Atlanta is looking for OF depth following the loss of Adam Duvall, and chances are they are hoping for the player they had last year who performed at a level of .247/.327/.401. Fantasy managers can continue to ignore Adrianza unless he somehow carves out a niche in a stacked lineup.
Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More
With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations
Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
Josh Hader Traded to Padres, Shohei Ohtani Staying with Angels (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Let’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy baseball. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy baseball news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsMLB on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros MLB Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and...
The Cardinals Addressed A Top Need With Jose Quintana
The St. Louis Cardinals went into the trade deadline knowing they needed to acquire some starting pitching, thanks to the injuries that befell Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz. Last night, they got their man. St. Louis made a rare trade within the NL Central with the Pittsburgh Pirates, acquiring lefty...
Robbie Grossman traded to Braves
With Adam Duvall lost for the season, the Braves needed to add to their outfield depth, and Grossman was a low-cost way of achieving that goal. With Marcell Ozuna struggling recently against lefties, the addition of Grossman made perfect sense. The Braves look like they are following their 2021 blueprint of making small additions to their outfield, so Grossman may not be the last domino to fall. He'll likely have minimal fantasy value absent an injury ahead of him.
Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates
The St. Louis Cardinals got their starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After losing out on the likes of Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, the Cardinals landed left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal. The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana […] The post Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Luke Weaver traded to Royals
Weaver has had his struggles this season in his 16 innings of work with Arizona. He has a 7.71 ERA but does have a 10.47 K/9. He'll look for a fresh start in Kansas City and could be a name to watch down the stretch if he can establish himself in their rotation.
12 Players Experts Are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)
What’s better than rankings from one top fantasy football expert? Rankings from ALL the top fantasy football experts! You can find just that in our FantasyPros Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). Let’s take a look at players our experts are targeting. 12 Players the Experts Are Targeting. Quarterbacks. Trey...
Spencer Strider whiffs 13 in win on Tuesday
Spencer Strider pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 13 during Atlanta's win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Strider dominated the Phillies on Tuesday, only allowing a Darick Hall RBI double in the second inning before settling in and striking out a career-high 13 batters. The 6 2/3 innings were also a career-high for the younger hurler who has been going deeper into games as the season progresses. He produced an excellent 20 swinging strikes, an elite 42 percent CSW and struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last nine starts. Strider is now 6-3 on the season with a 2.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 133:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 23 appearances. He'll next take the mound in a matchup against the Mets on Saturday.
Jake Odorizzi traded to Braves
Odorizzi has a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this year pitching for Houston, but it came with just an 18.8% strikeout rate. With Lance McCullers on his way back and the Astros already rolling with a six-man rotation, they had a surplus of starting pitching, and so could use Odorizzi to bolster their bullpen. He'll slide right into the Braves' rotation, especially with Spencer Strider likely to hit an innings cap soon enough.
Drake London using size to dominate early in camp
Rookie Falcons wide receiver Drake London has been using every bit of his 6'4" frame to "create separation" and look "dominant" early in camp according to Falconswire.com's Dean Worley. (Dean Worley, Falconswire.com) Fantasy Impact:. The 8th pick in April's NFL Draft, London enters the season expected to be the #2...
Tarik Skubal (arm fatigue) placed on IL
Skubal was removed from his last start with this same issue, so it isn't surprising to see him land on the IL. He could very well be out longer than 15 days given the inflammation and the likelihood that the Tigers will play it extra cautious with their young starter. He had not given up a run in the last 17 innings before this injury.
Russell Henley earns T10 finish at 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Russell Henley carded rounds of 69-65-70-68 with a final score of 16-under-par and a T10 finish at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Henley faltered in the third round but stayed two-under-par or better in all four rounds. The 33-year-old American began red-hot on Sunday, sinking four birdies in a row; however, three bogeys kept him from cracking a T5 finish. Henley is ranked 42nd in the FedExCup and 54th in OWGR.
Logan Webb struggles on mound in Monday's loss to Dodgers
Logan Webb struggled on the mound for the Giants Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out two in five innings pitched in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Webb has allowed four or more runs in three of his last...
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first game with Padres Wednesday
Brandon Drury sure came out of the gates hot for his new team. In his first at-bat with the Padres, he hit a grand slam in the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 with the grand slam during a 9-1 win. Fantasy Impact:. Drury was already having a great season, albeit...
Michael Carter dealing with minor ankle injury
Carter is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury that is affecting some of his reps at camp. It is considered minor, so this shouldn't cause much concern for fantasy managers. The situation in New York is something to monitor, however, with RB's Breece Hall and Michael Carter fighting for the #1 spot.
Damarea Crockett suffers torn ACL
Crockett was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2019 where he rushed for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. He's been with the Broncos since October 2020 as a member of Denver's RB room, and he suited up for 12 games last season, playing in Week 3 of 2021 and carrying the ball three times. His ACL tear will keep him off the field in 2022.
