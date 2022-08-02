ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Soto homers in possible Washington Nationals swansong, acknowledges 'weird' feeling as trade deadline looms

Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade

The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over Juan Soto trade

Juan Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, and agent Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over the deal. The first version of the trade (which later got changed) involved a total of eight players. Incredibly, Boras represented five of the eight players. Those players included Soto and Josh Bell, who went to the Padres; and Eric Hosmer, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, who went to the Nationals.
Field Level Media

Padres Acquire Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals

The San Diego Padres have agreed to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. The Padres also will receive first baseman Josh Bell in the deal that significantly upgrades the second-place team in the National League West. The move comes one day after...
numberfire.com

Padres trading C.J. Abrams to Nationals in eight-player deal

The Washington Nationals acquired infielder C.J. Abrams from the San Diego Padres in a package for outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Abrams was part of a package that also included left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, and right-hander Jarlin Susana. The 22-year-old lefty-hitter will likely take over as the Nationals' everyday shortstop for the rest of the season, which would move Luis Garcia to another infield spot.
960 The Ref

30-year-old Nationals rookie Joey Meneses hits HR in MLB debut after Juan Soto trade prompts call-up

Tuesday was a rough day for Washington Nationals fans. The arduous teardown of the 2019 World Series team reached its gut-punching pinnacle with the trade of Juan Soto, a 23-year-old generational talent whose best days will now arrive in another uniform. For good measure, the Nationals threw in their next best offensive player Josh Bell in the deal with the San Diego Padres.
