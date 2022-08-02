Juan Soto homers in possible Washington Nationals swansong, acknowledges 'weird' feeling as trade deadline looms

Juan Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, and agent Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over the deal. The first version of the trade (which later got changed) involved a total of eight players. Incredibly, Boras represented five of the eight players. Those players included Soto and Josh Bell, who went to the Padres; and Eric Hosmer, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, who went to the Nationals.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO