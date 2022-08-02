Juan Soto homers in possible Washington Nationals swansong, acknowledges 'weird' feeling as trade deadline looms

abcnews.go.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Juan Soto hits HR off Max Scherzer, gets standing ovation in final at-bat: Was it his last as a National?
If Monday's was his last game as a Washington National, Juan Soto went out in style. The Nationals slugger led off the bottom of the fourth inning against the New York Mets with a home run off three-time Cy Young winner and fellow World Series-winning ex-teammate Max Scherzer. The home...
Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade
The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over Juan Soto trade
Juan Soto was traded by the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, and agent Scott Boras had his fingerprints all over the deal. The first version of the trade (which later got changed) involved a total of eight players. Incredibly, Boras represented five of the eight players. Those players included Soto and Josh Bell, who went to the Padres; and Eric Hosmer, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, who went to the Nationals.
Mike Rizzo explains what happened with Eric Hosmer in Juan Soto trade
For a moment, it seemed like Eric Hosmer could railroad the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo explained on “The Sports Junkies” what happened.
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Juan Soto ready to make an impact with Padres
Juan Soto’s first full day as a member of the San Diego Padres is going well now that he has
Padres Acquire Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals
The San Diego Padres have agreed to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. The Padres also will receive first baseman Josh Bell in the deal that significantly upgrades the second-place team in the National League West. The move comes one day after...
Padres trading C.J. Abrams to Nationals in eight-player deal
The Washington Nationals acquired infielder C.J. Abrams from the San Diego Padres in a package for outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Abrams was part of a package that also included left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, and right-hander Jarlin Susana. The 22-year-old lefty-hitter will likely take over as the Nationals' everyday shortstop for the rest of the season, which would move Luis Garcia to another infield spot.
30-year-old Nationals rookie Joey Meneses hits HR in MLB debut after Juan Soto trade prompts call-up
Tuesday was a rough day for Washington Nationals fans. The arduous teardown of the 2019 World Series team reached its gut-punching pinnacle with the trade of Juan Soto, a 23-year-old generational talent whose best days will now arrive in another uniform. For good measure, the Nationals threw in their next best offensive player Josh Bell in the deal with the San Diego Padres.
Padres obtain Juan Soto from Nationals in blockbuster deal
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in one of baseball's biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding one of the game's best young hitters. The Padres also obtained first...
