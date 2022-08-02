ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Turning heads: Perquimans' Winslow being recognized by MLB scouts, will participate in East Coast Pro showcase and Perfect Game All-American Classic

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mh3Z6_0h1RaaqH00

HERTFORD — While former Pirate Tanner Thach mulls his future after being selected in last month’s Major League Baseball draft, a current Pirate is on what he hopes will be his own path to the MLB draft.

Macon Winslow, a rising senior at Perquimans who, along with Thach, helped lead the Pirates to a second straight state title in June, has been playing a lot of baseball this summer outside of Hertford.

He’s a member of the Canes National team from the Perfect Game organization and Pro5 Academy. Both teams can be closely watched by MLB scouts.

And this summer, it seems to have paid off for the all-North Carolina catcher.

August will be a big month for Winslow. He has been selected to perform at the East Coast Pro Showcase this week and will play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic later in the month. Only so many of the nation’s top high school players get to participate in the two events.

“It’s a sense of gratitude because I’ve really worked my butt off,” Winslow said. “To see that paying off, it’s amazing. I feel like I’m probably one of the hardest workers out there. I work my butt off day in and day out to be recognized like that.”

The East Coast Pro event begins today. Winslow is in Hoover, Alabama, along with 179 other top high school players from the East Coast.

Players only get to participate if a Major League scout sees them play and invites them to try out.

For Winslow, it was Los Angeles Dodgers scout Jonah Rosenthal who had him try out on the campus of UNC-Greensboro on June 27.

He officially got the East Coast Pro invite a couple weeks later.

The first day of the event features a pro-style workout in front of scouts including batting practice, a 60-yard dash and getting throws timed.

After that, Winslow will participate in four different games stretching through Friday as a member of the Athletics.

The Athletics, whose coach is Oakland Athletics scout Neil Avent, features players from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. They are one of six regional teams participating in the event.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to go out there and show my talent to professional scouts,” Winslow said. “I’m excited to go out there and compete against the best competition on the East Coast and meet a lot of new guys.”

Later this month, Winslow will travel to Arizona to play in an event that has featured more than a few current MLB players in the past. The Perfect Game All-American Classic features 61 of the top high school players in the country. Winslow will be playing in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home ballpark, Chase Field.

It will not be the first time Winslow has played in an MLB stadium. He did that a couple of weeks back when he played in the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field in a Perfect Game National Showcase event on July 21.

That event featured the top 250 players, Winslow said, and it’s what he did there that got him the official invite to the classic on July 27.

In the second of two games in which he participated, Winslow hit a three-run home run into the left field seats to give his team a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

“I can’t even explain the feeling,” Winslow said. “You see it on TV all the time and obviously the field plays a little bigger there, but I hit in the air and I didn’t want to pimp it because I was in a big league stadium and it’s way out there. I was expecting it to go out, but I look up and it lands seven rows up the bleachers and I’m just like, ‘Wow, I did that.’

“So that’s probably the top baseball moment I’ve ever had, hitting a home run in a big league stadium.”

Winslow said it was cool to play on the same field so many MLB greats have played on. His second cousin, Trot Nixon, played for the Boston Red Sox, a divisional rival of the Rays, so Winslow grew up watching a lot of TV highlights with “The Trop” as the setting.

Now in its 20th year, the Perfect Game All-American Classic has featured future MLB most valuable players like Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, Buster Posey, Kris Bryant and Freddie Freeman.

Last year’s game featured many first-round selections in the most recent MLB Draft. And of the 944 players ever to play in the game, more than 750 have been drafted and 243 of those reached the big leagues, according to Perfect Game’s website.

Despite what seem like good odds he’ll follow high school teammate Thach as a MLB draft selectee — Thach was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 18th round of last month’s draft — the Duke University commit says he’s trying not to think too far ahead.

“I don’t go into every day thinking about that,” Winslow said. “I kind of go in every day thinking of a clean slate and I’m just working my butt off to get to the next (level) whether that be Duke or a professional career. It’s been a dream of mine to get in the big leagues one day, so obviously that would be something I’d be interested in, but I try and just work hard every day.”

Winslow is also looking forward to the Classic because of its partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. While Winslow is in Arizona, he and other players will visit a local children’s hospital and interact with the kids.

“Really looking forward to it and getting to know those kids,” he said.

Each player has their own fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and you can help Winslow with donations by texting PGAAC42 to 71777.

The Perfect Game All-American Classic begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, and can be seen on ESPNU.

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Former head coaches talk to the Riverside Knights, Shaundre and CJ Mims practice together

North Carolina — It was Throwback Thursday in Williamston this morning. Former head football coaches Hank Tice, Dink Mills, and Harold Robinson gathered together with current head coach Brian Paschal. The only coach missing was Asim McGill who was out of the area on vacation. Harold Robinson, who won state titles with the tigers in 1995 and 1999 also talked to the current Riverside Knights to get them inspired for the upcoming season. Brian Paschal was an assistant under Robinson in the 1990's.
NEW BERN, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State

Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hertford, NC
State
Maryland State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries

Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kiss951.com

The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas

Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
WNCT

McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trot Nixon
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Buster Posey
wschronicle.com

Hip Hop Producer 9th Wonder Joins ECSU as Artist-in-Residence for Upcoming Academic Year

Elizabeth City, N.C. – Patrick Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder, is joining Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) as Artist-in-Residence. This Grammy Award-winning producer and executive has worked with artists in the hip hop, R&B, and jazz genres including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Wale, Drake, Chris Brown, Rapsody, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Robert Gasper, Destiny’s Child, and Ludacris.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Game#Mlb Draft#Major League Baseball#Pro5 Academy
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
WNCT

Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
950
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy