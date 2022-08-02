Super Micro (SMCI) Is a Great Choice for "Trend" Investors, Here's Why

Read on www.zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Entegris (ENTG) Stock?
ENTG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Aug 19, 2022 $90.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th
POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days. Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus. Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company...
Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
5 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results Next Week
TTWO - Free Report) , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (. CELH - Free Report) , Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (. As of Aug 4, before the opening bell, 410 companies within the S&P 500 Index reported their financial numbers. Total earnings of these companies are up 7.8% year over year on 14.8% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 68.8% beating revenue estimates.
3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends
PFE - Free Report) , Caterpillar (. JNJ - Free Report) – would all be excellent selections for investors seeking a stream of income paired with solid growth prospects. The chart below illustrates the year-to-date performance of all three companies while blending in the S&P 500 as a benchmark.
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
3 Great Stocks to Buy in August for Safety and Long-Term Growth
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks tackles where the stock market and the economy stand to start August. The episode then focuses on three stocks—Humana, Merck, and Dollar Tree—that have proven they can climb during 2022’s falling market and operate businesses that are likely to withstand any economic downturn or possible recession.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Tractor Supply (TSCO)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Will Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
EVBN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
ETFs in Focus on Alibaba Fiscal Q1 2023 Earnings
BABA - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 before the opening bell on Aug 4, where in it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. The company recorded flat revenue growth for the first time ever, as the country grappled with an economic slowdown and COVID-19 resurgences. Driven by earnings...
Becoming A Better Investor Can Change Your Life
We’ve all heard people say that becoming a better investor can change your life. While it’s a great catch phrase, I don’t think anybody really stops to think about it, let alone believes it. But it’s true. Becoming a better investor can change your life. For...
Editas' (EDIT) Loss Narrows in Q2, Revenues Trump Estimates
EDIT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 78 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 84 cents. The company had reported a loss of 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Collaboration, and other research and...
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days. Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote. Portland General Electric Company (. POR - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility...
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
What Lies Ahead for Gold & Commodity ETFs
(1:15) - Breaking Down The Inflation Reports: Have We Peaked?. (6:00) - Where Will Oil Prices Go In The Coming Months?. (16:05) - Is Gold Still A Good Hedge Against Inflation?. (22:00) - Should You Own Commodities In Your Portfolio?. (26:20) - GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF:...
Lyft (LYFT) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average
LYFT - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LYFT broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend. The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely...
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CGC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
