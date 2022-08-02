A-CC Commissioners take up marijuana ordinance, Classic Center Arena Funding

athens city hall

This evening’s Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting is set for 6 o’clock at City Hall. A proposal that would dramatically reduce the fines for possession of small amounts of marijuana is on the Commission agenda, as is more work on financing for construction of the new arena that will be built at the Classic Center in Athens.

Oconee County Commissioners meet, 6 o’clock this evening at the courthouse in Watkinsville. They are expected to adopt the County’s property tax rate. They were set to take up a vote on an Oconee County Planning Commission recommendation to approve a controversial development proposal, one for a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex that would go up near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County. Hundreds of residents who live near the property have signed a petition opposing the planned development. Now the developers want to push back a Commission vote until September.

The Oconee County School Board met last night in Watkinsville, approving a millage rate increase that is smaller than originally proposed. Upwards of twenty property owners showed up at the meeting to protest the property tax hike.

Madison County’s Planning and Zoning Board meets at 6 o’clock in Danielsville.

The five days of candidate qualifying that began Monday continue today and through noon on Friday, with political hopefuls signing up to run for seats on city councils in Demorest, Clarkesville, and Alto.

