ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

A-CC Commissioners take up marijuana ordinance, Classic Center Arena Funding

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vo83K_0h1RYJSQ00
athens city hall

This evening’s Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting is set for 6 o’clock at City Hall. A proposal that would dramatically reduce the fines for possession of small amounts of marijuana is on the Commission agenda, as is more work on financing for construction of the new arena that will be built at the Classic Center in Athens.

Oconee County Commissioners meet, 6 o’clock this evening at the courthouse in Watkinsville. They are expected to adopt the County’s property tax rate. They were set to take up a vote on an Oconee County Planning Commission recommendation to approve a controversial development proposal, one for a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex that would go up near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County. Hundreds of residents who live near the property have signed a petition opposing the planned development. Now the developers want to push back a Commission vote until September.

The Oconee County School Board met last night in Watkinsville, approving a millage rate increase that is smaller than originally proposed. Upwards of twenty property owners showed up at the meeting to protest the property tax hike.

Madison County’s Planning and Zoning Board meets at 6 o’clock in Danielsville.

The five days of candidate qualifying that began Monday continue today and through noon on Friday, with political hopefuls signing up to run for seats on city councils in Demorest, Clarkesville, and Alto.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

A-CC Commissioners drop COVID emergency, mask “mandate”

Following the reevaluation this afternoon, Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level has dropped from High to Medium, allowing the mask mandate to be dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level from “High” to “Medium” in its latest data report on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, first classified Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level as High as of Thursday, July 14.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Government
City
Clarkesville, GA
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Demorest, GA
City
Athens, GA
Oconee County, GA
Government
City
Danielsville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Sewer blockage causes 2,873-gallon leak, contaminating Lake Herrick

On July 29 around 10:30 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department was notified of a sewage leak off of East Campus Road, contaminating Lake Herrick and surrounding tributaries. Construction debris fell into a sewer main causing a blockage, Public Utilities Director Hollis Terry said in an email to The...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Lone candidate qualifies for City Council seat in Winterville

Timothy Pierce-Tomlin was the only candidate to qualify to run in a special election in Winterville. The candidate qualifying period ended Wednesday. Pierce-Tomlin will fill the unexpired term of Winterville City Councilman Gary Snow, who resigned earlier this year. From the Athens-Clarke Co Board of Elections... This is to certify...
WINTERVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#County Commission#Politics Local#Planning And Zoning Board#Cox Media Group
wuga.org

Commissioners pass marijuana ordinance, abortion rights resolution

With controversial votes concerning marijuana regulation, reproductive rights, and changes to Prince Avenue, Tuesday’s five and half hour session of the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission was a marathon, beginning with nearly two hours of public comment. After the public comment period, commissioners got to work on a lengthy...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County government seeks facilities maintenance manager, more…

The Walton County government has many open job postings including for a facilities maintenance manager. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the the Walton County government career page on Aug. 3, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues

There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
ATHENS, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Rezone for large shopping center postponed

The Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Both the staff of the Oconee County Planning...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

CCSD reports Milestone Test results

The Clarke County School District says its students made strides in the most recent round of Georgia Milestone Tests. The report comes as students in Athens lagged behind the state average. From the CCSD website…. Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2021-22 school year were released last week for schools...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
tornadopix.com

Historic Roswell Ranch is up for sale for $125,000 and preservation agreement – SaportaReport

If you’re a history buff in the market for an overhead fix, a $125,000 and preservation agreement can make you one of the oldest surviving homes in Fulton County. Hembree Farm in Roswell, dating from circa 1835, is on display from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation through a program that offers endangered historic buildings to buyers wishing to rehabilitate and permanently preserve them.
ROSWELL, GA
pickensprogress.com

Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties

“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Wastewater Shows Higher COVID Caseload than Reported

The level of coronavirus infections remains high around the nation and Athens is no exception. The city is still under a high transmission level, designated by the Centers for Disease Control. University of Georgia researcher Erin Lipp is a professor of environmental health science in the College of Public Health. For more than two years, she and her team have been studying the levels of the virus in wastewater.
ATHENS, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Men of Lake Oconee changes name and welcomes in women

At a recent July membership meeting held at Oconee Brewing Company, the two-year-old nonprofit organization Men of Lake Oconee announced it is changing its name. President Bob Massey told the 200-plus members and guests that the catalyst for the name change was the growing sense that the rapid success of the organization is, in large part, due to the support and contributions of women in the communities served.
OCONEE, GA
WGAU

Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy