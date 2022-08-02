Read on www.kentuckytoday.com
kentuckytoday.com
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
kentuckytoday.com
West Virginia woman admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has admitted accepting more than $42,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for businesses that were not engaged in substantial activity. Alexis Ransom, 24, of Logan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud in federal court in Charleston.
kentuckytoday.com
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook early...
kentuckytoday.com
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
kentuckytoday.com
Olympia Sports is closing its remaining 35 stores
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores. The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations. Olympia Sports...
kentuckytoday.com
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
