Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
White House communications director Bedingfield will stay in post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, who was slated to leave her position, has decided to stay on. The long time aide to President Joe Biden will take some time off in August and return in September, a White House official said.
Taliban says was not aware al Qaeda leader in Kabul, warns U.S.
ISLAMABAD/KABUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Taliban on Thursday said the government had no information about al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri "entering and living" in capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.
Jan. 6 attack echoes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore as Democrat Heather Mizeur seeks inroads in ‘red’ district of Rep. Andy Harris
The Democratic congressional challenger walked up to the Republican candidates’ booth at the Cecil County Fair, smiled and introduced herself. “Hi, I’m Heather Mizeur. Nice to meet you,” she said. There, in a display hall surrounded by funnel cakes, corn dogs and tractors, she talked with a county Republican official about her platform of trying to bridge partisan political differences. Behind ...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
A Secret Service agent assigned to Biden's Middle East trip was detained and sent home. Reports say he assaulted a woman in Israel.
The Secret Service said one of its agents was detained in Israel after a "physical encounter." The unnamed agent was in Jerusalem, Israel, ahead of President Joe Biden's Middle East trip. He assaulted a woman at a bar, reports said. The agency said he was not charged but was sent...
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
Maryland police warn officers will enforce law against disturbing peace outside Supreme Court justices' homes
The Montgomery County Police says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices.
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
South Carolina Firefighter Caught Shouting ‘Civil War Two!’ on Jan. 6 Gets Two Weeks Behind Bars
A South Carolina firefighter who joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, shouting “Let’s go!” and “Civil war two!” before entering the building through a broken window has been sentenced to two weeks in jail. Elliot Bishai, 22,...
More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help
Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
Washington, D.C. Mayor is Furious at Governor Abbott Because of Migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending captured migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. Now, this has caused some backlash, and this time it’s not from President Joe Biden, but the Mayor of Washington, D.C.
Texas keeps pressure on DC as more migrant buses arrive near US Capitol
Texas is continuing its campaign to get the federal government's attention as more illegal migrants arrive at the nation's capital from Texas by bus. The latest busload of migrants from Texas arrived in D.C. late Tuesday night. Texas has said they have sent least 5,100 migrants to the nation's capital.
Woman shoots husband at DC hotel, says he molested kids at her day care, police say
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband at a Washington, D.C., hotel claims she opened fire at the man because he had been molesting children at her day care, police said. According to WTTG and WTOP, D.C. police arrested Shanteari Weems, 50, on assault...
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Retired cop shot by wife at DC hotel had molested children at her day care, cops say
An arrest warrant has been issued against a man who was shot by his wife over accusations he was sexually abusing children at the day care she owns, police in Maryland and Washington, D.C. say. Charges announced on Tuesday, July 26, against 57-year-old James Weems Jr., follow the arrest of...
Afghans cast doubt on Kabul killing of Al-Qaeda chief
Many Afghans expressed shock or doubt Tuesday that Al-Qaeda's chief had been killed in Kabul by a US drone strike, saying they couldn't believe Ayman Al-Zawahiri had been hiding in their midst. "We think they killed somebody else and announced it was the Al-Qaeda chief... there are many other places he could be hiding -- in Pakistan, or even in Iraq."
Washington, D.C., mayor asks for National Guard to help with Texas, Arizona migrants
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, said Thursday she is seeking to have 150 National Guard troops deployed to the city to help with the thousands of migrants arriving on chartered buses from Texas and Arizona, a politics-driven influx from those border states that has overwhelmed local aid groups.
An NRA charity planned to raffle an AR-15 at a Texas event. Then Uvalde families protested and the group lost its site
A fundraiser for a charity affiliated with the powerful National Rifle Association won't be held as planned Saturday at a municipal facility in Texas after relatives of children slaughtered in May at an elementary school some 40 miles away lobbied city council members to deny the event its venue.
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. — with no plan for what came next
For months, governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. Neither the local nor federal government greets them when they arrive.
