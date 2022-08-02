ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Baltimore Sun

Jan. 6 attack echoes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore as Democrat Heather Mizeur seeks inroads in ‘red’ district of Rep. Andy Harris

The Democratic congressional challenger walked up to the Republican candidates’ booth at the Cecil County Fair, smiled and introduced herself. “Hi, I’m Heather Mizeur. Nice to meet you,” she said. There, in a display hall surrounded by funnel cakes, corn dogs and tractors, she talked with a county Republican official about her platform of trying to bridge partisan political differences. Behind ...
Fox News

More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
AFP

Afghans cast doubt on Kabul killing of Al-Qaeda chief

Many Afghans expressed shock or doubt Tuesday that Al-Qaeda's chief had been killed in Kabul by a US drone strike, saying they couldn't believe Ayman Al-Zawahiri had been hiding in their midst. "We think they killed somebody else and announced it was the Al-Qaeda chief... there are many other places he could be hiding -- in Pakistan, or even in Iraq."
