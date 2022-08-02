ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene joins HUD in addressing nation's homelessness crisis

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbc16.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Lane County policing agencies face staffing shortages, looking to hire

EUGENE, Ore. — Police departments across the country are coping with staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, including in Lane County. Eugene and Springfield's police departments also dealing with short staff. At Eugene PD, Chief Chris Skinner says officers are having to work extra shifts to meet...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake 900 acres, pushing northeast

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Update (12:40 p.m.) - The U.S. Forest Service has issued an update on the Cedar Creek Fire:. "Late this morning, a drone was sent up to map the Cedar Creek Fire, west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest. The fire is smaller than thought and mapped at 900 acres and continues to push northeast. It is also 12 miles east of the community of Oakridge.
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
nbc16.com

What measures are being taken to make downtown Eugene safe again?

Figures from the City of Eugene show assaults and shootings in downtown are on the rise. And following Saturday's shooting at the Davis Restaurant and Bar, we’re digging into what measures are being taken to keep the area safe. Sierra Geddis, a bartender at Horsehead, says her boyfriend was...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene man and woman charged in 85 million dollar shoe selling scheme

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany Mockerman...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: Missing Cottage Grove boater found deceased

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — 75-year-old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. "Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member," the Sheriff's Office stated.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Youth Homelessness#Homeless Youth
nbc16.com

Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Sheriff's Office celebrates National Night Out 2022

VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out 2022 on Tuesday at Veneta City Park. The event celebrates the partnership between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The event was hosted by Veneta and Creswell. K9 teams were on site and visitors were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
nbc16.com

What will the Ducks look like under Dan Lanning?

EUGENE, Ore. — Before we can talk about what the product on the field is going to look like under Dan Lanning, it's important to know where he's coming from as a coach. At Georgia, every single player, every coach, every staffer had to have a clear "why" - why they were involved with the game of football. Here's why Dan Lanning coaches this game.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy