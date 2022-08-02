Eugene joins HUD in addressing nation's homelessness crisis

Read on nbc16.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'This really hit close to home,' volunteers donating medical aid to Ukraine
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Local organizations are donating medical supplies to relief efforts in Ukraine. Hearts for Hospice and the Ukrainian Foundation have shipped over 25,000 lbs. of medical supplies since February. One of the volunteers, Adam Burner, said he was inspired to get involved after a recent surgery he had...
Lane County policing agencies face staffing shortages, looking to hire
EUGENE, Ore. — Police departments across the country are coping with staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, including in Lane County. Eugene and Springfield's police departments also dealing with short staff. At Eugene PD, Chief Chris Skinner says officers are having to work extra shifts to meet...
EWEB's Solar Incentive Program provides rebates for customers looking to go green
EUGENE, Ore. — If you're looking to go green, EWEB's Solar Incentive Program is providing rebates for customers interested in installing solar panels for their homes. 98% of their $225,000 incentive budget has already been distributed to interested customers. And for those with qualifying systems, they can get up...
Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake 900 acres, pushing northeast
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Update (12:40 p.m.) - The U.S. Forest Service has issued an update on the Cedar Creek Fire:. "Late this morning, a drone was sent up to map the Cedar Creek Fire, west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest. The fire is smaller than thought and mapped at 900 acres and continues to push northeast. It is also 12 miles east of the community of Oakridge.
What measures are being taken to make downtown Eugene safe again?
Figures from the City of Eugene show assaults and shootings in downtown are on the rise. And following Saturday's shooting at the Davis Restaurant and Bar, we’re digging into what measures are being taken to keep the area safe. Sierra Geddis, a bartender at Horsehead, says her boyfriend was...
Eugene man and woman charged in 85 million dollar shoe selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany Mockerman...
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
Sheriff: Missing Cottage Grove boater found deceased
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — 75-year-old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. "Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member," the Sheriff's Office stated.
Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies...
Lane County Sheriff's Office celebrates National Night Out 2022
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out 2022 on Tuesday at Veneta City Park. The event celebrates the partnership between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The event was hosted by Veneta and Creswell. K9 teams were on site and visitors were...
Lane County Sheriff: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Territorial Highway
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy and Demming Rd. Tuesday night around 11:30 after receiving a report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a...
Two Willamette Valley youth baseball teams headed to national tournaments
EUGENE, Ore. — Two local youth teams are set to represent our area on the national stage. This week, the Willamette Valley Babe Ruth Under 10 team are heading to Indiana for the Cal Ripken World Series. To punch their ticket, the team went 6-0 in Washington last week...
Thurston's Cade Crist plays for Springfield Drifters; will play next at Bushnell U.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The West Coast League regular season is coming to an end, which means the inaugural season of the Springfield Drifters is also coming to a close. But this first season has meant a lot to the organization — and even more to their hometown hero.
What will the Ducks look like under Dan Lanning?
EUGENE, Ore. — Before we can talk about what the product on the field is going to look like under Dan Lanning, it's important to know where he's coming from as a coach. At Georgia, every single player, every coach, every staffer had to have a clear "why" - why they were involved with the game of football. Here's why Dan Lanning coaches this game.
