'Love Letters'
A production of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" will be presented by the Bayview Community Council in the Bayview Community Center Aug. 26-28. "Love Letters" is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Mike Pearce will star as Andrew Makepeace III and Anne Lunceford Capellen will star as Melissa Gardner. The duo will read notes, letters and cards filled with hopes, dreams and disappointments they have written each other through 50 years.
EDITORIAL: Third summer star about to shine
It’s the third big star in the summertime lineup, part of a constellation of celebrations that make Kootenai County shine. Father’s Day weekend features Car d’Lane. Independence Day draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Coeur d’Alene each year. And now comes the third winner in the annual trifecta: Art on the Green.
Barbershop is back
The Lake City Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus performed July 19 at the American Lutheran Church Ice Cream Social in Kellogg. This was the singing group's first public performance in more than two years. Because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the chorus has rehearsed via Zoom to continue to learn music and...
Athol Daze happening Saturday
The theme is “Hometown Pride Athol Wide … Athol Daze" as the area's community summer celebrations wrap up. The highlight will be the parade, which starts at 9 a.m. It will feature veterans, floats, classic cars, horses and more. The parade route goes up Old Highway 95 from...
North Idaho Now podcast Episode 155: Headlines from 8/3 through 8/5
Hecla Mining Company, North Idaho Fair, America's Gold and Silver/Galena Mine, bank cda, Radio Brewing Company, and Black Sheep Sporting Goods. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, Bonners Ferry Herald, and the Shoshone News-Press from Aug. 3-5.
ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Those who taught you
While preparing for a dinner party of our own last week Mary was arranging flowers for the table at our home. She reflected on one of her floral design instructors when she attended classes at the Filoli Gardens south of San Francisco. It was a great memory to revisit, and the skills Mary enhanced while attending Filoli have resulted in some beautiful floral arrangements in our home over the years.
Vets tribute ceremony Sunday
COEUR d'ALENE - A veterans monument will be dedicated at St. Thomas Cemetery at noon on Sunday. The Stars and Stripes Ministry of the Catholic church has been raising money for the project. The unveiling is being held on Purple Heart Day. It will feature a flagpole, about 25-feet tall,...
Cd'A PARKS: A blessing to us all
I just wanted to say kudos to the Coeur d’Alene Parks Department. A few months ago we made plans to have a family gathering at the Pavilion in McEuen Park. Just one quick trip to the City Hall and we easily made the arrangements. The rental for six hours was very reasonable plus we were charged a $100 deposit which would later be refunded upon completion of our event.
Art on the Green, Street Fair, Taste of Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR d'ALENE — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and into the low 90s Sunday are expected. A free shuttle will...
SCHOOL LEVY: Vote for learning
Each one of us should vote yes on the school levy, but not for the generally accepted reasons. Not for the kids. Not because Coeur d’Alene has always gone above and beyond for schools. Not because it makes long-term financial sense. And I get it. Maybe you hated school....
City Council leaves clenched fist out of public art program
COEUR d’ALENE — A piece of artwork titled “Solidarity” brought a vocal crowd, opposed to its public display, to Tuesday’s Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting. The clenched fist made of fabricated steel and created by artist Rick Davis was one of six art pieces recommended for ArtCurrents, the city's public art placement program.
Lonnie's 'Big Spin' leads to $75K prize
PRIEST RIVER — Lonnie Dahl doesn't typically play the lottery. While he plays the occasional scratch ticket, the Priest River resident said he saw the Big Spin game and decided to buy a few tickets because it looked fun. That chance purchase led to Dahl making a trip to...
Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery
COEUR d’ALENE — When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
Denise Gayle Chamberlain, 65
Denise Gayle Chamberlain, 65, of Coeur d'Alene, passed away unexpectedly at home July 26, 2022. Denise was born to Maxine and Neil Chamberlain in 1957 in Coeur d'Alene. She was a graduate of Coeur d'Alene High. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dean. She is survived...
Doyne James Pearcy Sr. (DOE), 84
Doyne James Pearcy Sr. (DOE), 84 of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away on July 29th, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Doyne Pearcy was born in Coeur d’Alene to Thomas and Helen Pearcy on May 22nd, 1938. At 17, Doyne joined the Navy and lived in California, pursuing a lifelong career as a union sprinkler fitter. He worked as a union sprinkler fitter until his retirement in 1992 and returned to Coeur d’Alene.
Cd'A woman wins District 9 Toastmasters International Speech Contest
Sherry Leason wowed the judges with kindness and recently won the Toastmasters District 9 International Speech Contest. Leason, of Coeur d’Alene, bested all local participants who survived a four-month process of elimination through club, area, and division speech competitions. The five- to seven-minute speeches were judged on content, delivery...
Richard (Ric) James Foster, 46
Richard (Ric) James Foster, 46, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away June 29, 2022. This loss was completely unexpected, leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened. He will be truly missed in so many ways. Ric was born Sept. 24, 1975, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Jim and Deonna...
LAKE HEALTH: Lessen impact of humans
When the EPA wanted to classify Lake Coeur d’Alene as a Superfund site it was rejected because it would stigmatize the area. Since then the can has been kicked down the road and, little has been done about the lake’s health. The steps needed to be taken will pose a threat to tourism and the economy therefore, they will be rejected out of hand.
Summer heat tips
Especially after that prolonged winter weather, the sunshine has been great. Flowers and green lawns, outdoor play, vitamin D — good stuff. But enough already: Coeur d’Alene just wasn’t supposed to get to a dry 100 in July. With broken heat records becoming the new norm, we’d best get used to it. While August has ratcheted the heat down a few notches, we know it’ll get back to the high 90s soon enough.
