While preparing for a dinner party of our own last week Mary was arranging flowers for the table at our home. She reflected on one of her floral design instructors when she attended classes at the Filoli Gardens south of San Francisco. It was a great memory to revisit, and the skills Mary enhanced while attending Filoli have resulted in some beautiful floral arrangements in our home over the years.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO