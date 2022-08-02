Read on cdapress.com
Doyne James Pearcy Sr. (DOE), 84
Doyne James Pearcy Sr. (DOE), 84 of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away on July 29th, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Doyne Pearcy was born in Coeur d’Alene to Thomas and Helen Pearcy on May 22nd, 1938. At 17, Doyne joined the Navy and lived in California, pursuing a lifelong career as a union sprinkler fitter. He worked as a union sprinkler fitter until his retirement in 1992 and returned to Coeur d’Alene.
Barbershop is back
The Lake City Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus performed July 19 at the American Lutheran Church Ice Cream Social in Kellogg. This was the singing group's first public performance in more than two years. Because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the chorus has rehearsed via Zoom to continue to learn music and...
Denise Gayle Chamberlain, 65
Denise Gayle Chamberlain, 65, of Coeur d'Alene, passed away unexpectedly at home July 26, 2022. Denise was born to Maxine and Neil Chamberlain in 1957 in Coeur d'Alene. She was a graduate of Coeur d'Alene High. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dean. She is survived...
Richard (Ric) James Foster, 46
Richard (Ric) James Foster, 46, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away June 29, 2022. This loss was completely unexpected, leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened. He will be truly missed in so many ways. Ric was born Sept. 24, 1975, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Jim and Deonna...
Wallace B. Betz, Sr., 88
Wallace Benjamin Betz Sr. (Wally) 88 years old, passed away July 25, 2022, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Wally was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Beulah, N.D. to Benjamin Betz and Bertha (Bentz) Betz. Wally moved from North Dakota to Coeur d’Alene when he was...
James Andrew Moore, 81
James Andrew Moore went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of July 25, 2022, at the age of 81. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the Schneidmiller Hospice House after saying goodbye and telling his wife and family he loved them. His family was honored to be able to care for him at home until his very last day. He had finally been diagnosed with ALS in October, 2021.
EDITORIAL: Third summer star about to shine
It’s the third big star in the summertime lineup, part of a constellation of celebrations that make Kootenai County shine. Father’s Day weekend features Car d’Lane. Independence Day draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Coeur d’Alene each year. And now comes the third winner in the annual trifecta: Art on the Green.
Cd'A woman wins District 9 Toastmasters International Speech Contest
Sherry Leason wowed the judges with kindness and recently won the Toastmasters District 9 International Speech Contest. Leason, of Coeur d’Alene, bested all local participants who survived a four-month process of elimination through club, area, and division speech competitions. The five- to seven-minute speeches were judged on content, delivery...
Sheriff to host town hall
Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris will host a “community conversation” in late August to discuss local and regional issues and receive feedback. The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Office of Emergency Management in Hayden, 1662 W. Wyoming Ave. Norris will address...
Vets tribute ceremony Sunday
COEUR d'ALENE - A veterans monument will be dedicated at St. Thomas Cemetery at noon on Sunday. The Stars and Stripes Ministry of the Catholic church has been raising money for the project. The unveiling is being held on Purple Heart Day. It will feature a flagpole, about 25-feet tall,...
Athol Daze happening Saturday
The theme is “Hometown Pride Athol Wide … Athol Daze" as the area's community summer celebrations wrap up. The highlight will be the parade, which starts at 9 a.m. It will feature veterans, floats, classic cars, horses and more. The parade route goes up Old Highway 95 from...
Cd'A PARKS: A blessing to us all
I just wanted to say kudos to the Coeur d’Alene Parks Department. A few months ago we made plans to have a family gathering at the Pavilion in McEuen Park. Just one quick trip to the City Hall and we easily made the arrangements. The rental for six hours was very reasonable plus we were charged a $100 deposit which would later be refunded upon completion of our event.
Movers & Shakers
Futurity First Insurance Group will be hosting free Medicare workshops throughout August. The workshops, presented by Sharon Murphy and Julie Yarno, will last around an hour and will try to cover all aspects of the Medicare program. Medicare is a federal health insurance program open to anyone 65 and older. Workshops will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Post Falls Library, Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Rathdrum Library and Aug 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Futurity First is an independent insurance organization and is not connected with or endorsed by the federal Medicare program. To register for the free workshop call Sharon Murphy at 208-794-8491. Accommodations for persons with special needs, 209-794-8491, TTY 711.
Legals for August, 4 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-3884 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: TROY WARREN GORDON Date of Death: June 20, 2022 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEANN GORDON has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-referenced Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be both presented in writing to DEANN GORDON, Personal Representative of the Estate of TROY WARREN GORDON, Deceased, at the office of Callahan & Associates, Chtd., P.O. Box 2226, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83816-2226, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. Dated this 18th day of JULY, in the year 2022. /s/DEANN GORDON Personal Representative Legal#9124 AD#548626 July 21, 28, August 4, 2022.
Lonnie's 'Big Spin' leads to $75K prize
PRIEST RIVER — Lonnie Dahl doesn't typically play the lottery. While he plays the occasional scratch ticket, the Priest River resident said he saw the Big Spin game and decided to buy a few tickets because it looked fun. That chance purchase led to Dahl making a trip to...
'Love Letters'
A production of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" will be presented by the Bayview Community Council in the Bayview Community Center Aug. 26-28. "Love Letters" is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Mike Pearce will star as Andrew Makepeace III and Anne Lunceford Capellen will star as Melissa Gardner. The duo will read notes, letters and cards filled with hopes, dreams and disappointments they have written each other through 50 years.
Art on the Green, Street Fair, Taste of Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR d'ALENE — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and into the low 90s Sunday are expected. A free shuttle will...
ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Those who taught you
While preparing for a dinner party of our own last week Mary was arranging flowers for the table at our home. She reflected on one of her floral design instructors when she attended classes at the Filoli Gardens south of San Francisco. It was a great memory to revisit, and the skills Mary enhanced while attending Filoli have resulted in some beautiful floral arrangements in our home over the years.
Lake City grad brings Cd'A values to navy
GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly dedicated instructors, staff and support. At Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), staff oversee 98% of new Navy Accessions, including Recruit Training Command, Naval Reserve Officers...
