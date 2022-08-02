NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-3884 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: TROY WARREN GORDON Date of Death: June 20, 2022 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEANN GORDON has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-referenced Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be both presented in writing to DEANN GORDON, Personal Representative of the Estate of TROY WARREN GORDON, Deceased, at the office of Callahan & Associates, Chtd., P.O. Box 2226, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83816-2226, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. Dated this 18th day of JULY, in the year 2022. /s/DEANN GORDON Personal Representative Legal#9124 AD#548626 July 21, 28, August 4, 2022.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO