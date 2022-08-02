Futurity First Insurance Group will be hosting free Medicare workshops throughout August. The workshops, presented by Sharon Murphy and Julie Yarno, will last around an hour and will try to cover all aspects of the Medicare program. Medicare is a federal health insurance program open to anyone 65 and older. Workshops will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Post Falls Library, Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Rathdrum Library and Aug 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Futurity First is an independent insurance organization and is not connected with or endorsed by the federal Medicare program. To register for the free workshop call Sharon Murphy at 208-794-8491. Accommodations for persons with special needs, 209-794-8491, TTY 711.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO