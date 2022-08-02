Read on cdapress.com
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A sets $123M 'high water mark' budget; includes 3% tax hike
COEUR d’ALENE — For only the second time since 2014, the Coeur d’Alene City Council is proposing to take the allowable 3% property tax increase in its budget. City Comptroller Vonnie Jensen said it will generate $710,216 in the city’s 2022-23 financial plan. She said it...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Movers & Shakers
Futurity First Insurance Group will be hosting free Medicare workshops throughout August. The workshops, presented by Sharon Murphy and Julie Yarno, will last around an hour and will try to cover all aspects of the Medicare program. Medicare is a federal health insurance program open to anyone 65 and older. Workshops will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Post Falls Library, Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Rathdrum Library and Aug 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Futurity First is an independent insurance organization and is not connected with or endorsed by the federal Medicare program. To register for the free workshop call Sharon Murphy at 208-794-8491. Accommodations for persons with special needs, 209-794-8491, TTY 711.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Vote for learning
Each one of us should vote yes on the school levy, but not for the generally accepted reasons. Not for the kids. Not because Coeur d’Alene has always gone above and beyond for schools. Not because it makes long-term financial sense. And I get it. Maybe you hated school....
Coeur d'Alene Press
City Council leaves clenched fist out of public art program
COEUR d’ALENE — A piece of artwork titled “Solidarity” brought a vocal crowd, opposed to its public display, to Tuesday’s Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting. The clenched fist made of fabricated steel and created by artist Rick Davis was one of six art pieces recommended for ArtCurrents, the city's public art placement program.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF closes URD that created 416 jobs with $19.6 million in annual earnings
POST FALLS — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency has officially closed the Expo Urban Renewal District. The Expo District encompasses areas south of Seltice Way, west of Pleasant View Road, north of Interstate 90 and east of Beck Road on the west side of Post Falls. As Post...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Education, elevated
Educational opportunities are elevating to another level in Post Falls as a new charter school prepares to open for its inaugural school year. Elevate Academy North broke ground last summer, but leaders of this career technical school believe it will continue to break new ground as it opens doors for students for years to come.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory
(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sheriff to host town hall
Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris will host a “community conversation” in late August to discuss local and regional issues and receive feedback. The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Office of Emergency Management in Hayden, 1662 W. Wyoming Ave. Norris will address...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Concerns raised over proposed airport storage facility
COEUR d’ALENE — Some Kootenai County residents have raised concerns over a possible revenue-sharing deal for a storage facility at the Coeur d’Alene Airport. The proposed 50-year development and ground lease agreement is with Luxury International, LLC, for approximately 20 acres. Airport Director Steven Kjergaard said the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Numerica converting investment program to Cetera
SPOKANE VALLEY — Cetera Financial Group has announced Numerica Credit Union will convert its investment program to the Cetera Financial Institutions community. The Washington-state based credit union currently manages $200 million and was formerly affiliated with CUSO Financial Services, a full-service broker dealer that specializes in serving credit unions. Numerica will take advantage of Cetera's investment services programs, including growth resources, tools and technology, and collaborate with Cetera senior management.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A PARKS: A blessing to us all
I just wanted to say kudos to the Coeur d’Alene Parks Department. A few months ago we made plans to have a family gathering at the Pavilion in McEuen Park. Just one quick trip to the City Hall and we easily made the arrangements. The rental for six hours was very reasonable plus we were charged a $100 deposit which would later be refunded upon completion of our event.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A history teacher wins state award
Coeur d'Alene High School teacher Colin Donovan has been named the 2022 Idaho History Teacher of the Year. This award is annually presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education. Coeur d’Alene High School Principal Mike Randles said...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vets tribute ceremony Sunday
COEUR d'ALENE - A veterans monument will be dedicated at St. Thomas Cemetery at noon on Sunday. The Stars and Stripes Ministry of the Catholic church has been raising money for the project. The unveiling is being held on Purple Heart Day. It will feature a flagpole, about 25-feet tall,...
KHQ Right Now
Second round of results for Spokane County commissioners drops
For the first time, Spokane County will have five commissioners. The second round of results dropped this afternoon.
KUOW
Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes
Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lake City grad brings Cd'A values to navy
GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly dedicated instructors, staff and support. At Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), staff oversee 98% of new Navy Accessions, including Recruit Training Command, Naval Reserve Officers...
Coeur d'Alene Press
RIVER SAFETY: Regulations needed
I was talking with my electrician, a lifetime resident of Coeur d’Alene, about the Spokane River. He has lived on the river all his adult life but will not use it anymore since his little boy was almost taken out by a jet-skier anxious to jump the wake of his boat while he was towing his son on a tube.
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
Coeur d'Alene Press
LAKE HEALTH: Lessen impact of humans
When the EPA wanted to classify Lake Coeur d’Alene as a Superfund site it was rejected because it would stigmatize the area. Since then the can has been kicked down the road and, little has been done about the lake’s health. The steps needed to be taken will pose a threat to tourism and the economy therefore, they will be rejected out of hand.
