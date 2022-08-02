There were plenty of changes to the Chevy Corvette for 1961. The heavy chrome teeth in the grille were replaced by an argent silver-finished grid of thin horizontal and vertical bars, the rear end was restyled with the “duck tail” that would carry through on the 1963-1967 Corvette convertibles (the gas door would be relocated to the center of the rear deck for Mid-Year Corvettes), and with the back half redesign came the four tail lights, a Corvette hallmark. The new rear-end styling also necessitated the relocation of the exhaust exit, which was moved to under the body just behind the rear tires. Headlight bezels were painted body color instead of being chrome plated. The transmission tunnel width shrunk slightly, allowing a bit more interior space.

