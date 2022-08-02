Read on gmauthority.com
1961 Chevy Corvette Big Brake Fuelie Monterey Bound
There were plenty of changes to the Chevy Corvette for 1961. The heavy chrome teeth in the grille were replaced by an argent silver-finished grid of thin horizontal and vertical bars, the rear end was restyled with the “duck tail” that would carry through on the 1963-1967 Corvette convertibles (the gas door would be relocated to the center of the rear deck for Mid-Year Corvettes), and with the back half redesign came the four tail lights, a Corvette hallmark. The new rear-end styling also necessitated the relocation of the exhaust exit, which was moved to under the body just behind the rear tires. Headlight bezels were painted body color instead of being chrome plated. The transmission tunnel width shrunk slightly, allowing a bit more interior space.
All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado Confirmed For Mexico
Shortly after the world debut of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado on July 28th in Detroit, General Motors confirmed the third-generation Chevrolet midsize pickup’s arrival in Mexico. The automaker’s Mexican subsidiary shared all the details of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado for the public and the Spanish-speaking press, confirming...
2022 Cadillac XT5 And XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM was forced to remove the heated seats from certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 models last year as part of its efforts to cut back on the number of microchips it used per vehicle. However, regular availability for this feature returned to the nameplates earlier this year, and the automaker has also now begun retrofitting affected vehicles with heated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71: The Multipurpose Variant
Chevrolet unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the off-road oriented 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. The Chevy Colorado...
Custom 2022 Cadillac Escalade By Larte Design Boasts Carbon Fiber Parts: Video
A Russian tuning company called Larte Design has unveiled a new widebody kit for the current Cadillac Escalade that dramatically transforms the exterior styling of the full-size SUV, giving it a sportier and more aggressive appearance. Larte Design’s “Esthete” widebody kit for the Cadillac Escalade includes a custom carbon fiber...
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,550 In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Sierra discount continues offering up to $2,550 on select configurations of the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited, and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited and Sierra 1500...
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Retroactive Discount Conditional To Signing Lawsuit Waiver
Last month, GM confirmed that certain buyers of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV would receive a retroactive discount of roughly $6,000 after it significantly lowered the price of both models for the 2023 model year. While this was viewed as an act of goodwill by GM towards its EV customers, it appears as though the offer comes with a rather questionable stipulation.
1970 Oldsmobile F-85 W-31 Drag Races 1969 Dodge Super Bee: Video
Back in 1970, GM had several relatively affordable performance models on offer, and the Oldsmobile brand was no exception, offering up the Oldsmobile F-85 W-31. Now, we’re watching as this two-door Olds takes on another muscle car from the era, namely a 1969 Dodge Super Bee A12, with the following drag race video.
Callaway Launches Refreshed Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra SC602 Supercharger Package
The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 already include a wealth of updates and changes over the pre-refresh Limited models and 2021 model year, but for those customers eager to bless their pickup with some serious under-hood performance, Callaway Cars is now offering its new SC602 Supercharger package.
Costco Offers $1,000 Chevrolet Silverado HD Rebate
Incentive spending at GM has fallen to historic lows this year amid low inventory levels and extremely high demand for almost all models – especially full-size trucks and SUVs. For this reason, it’s been virtually impossible to come by a good deal on a new Chevy Silverado 1500 or Chevy Silverado HD this year, however the Costco Auto Club is now stepping up with an enticing $1,000 cashback offer on the full-size pickup.
Chevy Silverado Most Considered Non-Luxury Vehicle In Q2 2022, Says Report
The Chevy Silverado 1500 was the top most-considered non-luxury vehicle during Q2 of the 2022 calendar year, per a recent report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive. In its recent Q2 2022 Brand Watch report, Kelley Blue Book outlined which models consumers were considering for purchase in a variety of different categories and segments. Established in 2007, the latest study includes both mobile and desktop users, a change implemented as of January 1st, 2022, thus providing a better response rate and more diverse group of respondents. Previously, results were based on desktop users only.
Cadillac Brand Incentives Down 57 Percent In Q2 2022
Incentive spending at the Cadillac luxury brand fell 57 percent in Q2 2022, however Cadillac’s incentives remained the highest of the four GM brands and saw the smallest year-over-year decrease. Cadillac spent an average of $2,634 per vehicle on incentives in Q2 2022, down 57.1 percent from $6,136 in...
Chevy Equinox Discount Takes $1,200 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Equinox discount takes $1,200 off the 2022 Chevy Equinox. The Bow Tie brand also offers interest-free financing for up to 60 months on the compact crossover, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days.
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2022 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days. However, there are no cash...
GM Considering Electric Corvette Sedan To Battle Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan
The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 is unlike any production Corvette to come before it, offering a mid-engine layout and, as is the case for the upcoming C8 E-Ray, an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is considering a new electric Corvette sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Gets New Vehicle Wrap
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 is the fourth model year for the luxury sedan nameplate, with the high-performance 2023 CT4-V Blackwing introducing a few updates and changes over the range-topper’s initial 2022 model year. Among these is the introduction of a new vehicle wrap, GM Authority has learned. According to...
GM To Double Super Cruise Road Network
GM has announced an expansion of its Super Cruise road network, effectively doubling the amount of roadway that the hands-free driving technology is compatible with in the United States and Canada. GM added 70,000 miles of roadway to the semi-autonomous Super Cruise system’s memory back in 2019, making it compatible...
Chevy Malibu Gets ‘Poor’ Rating In Latest IIHS Side Crash Test
The Chevy Malibu received an overall rating of ‘Poor’ in a recent side impact crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, losing out to key rivals like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima. The IIHS evaluated seven different midsize vehicles using its updated...
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV began rolling off the production line at the GM Lake Orion plant in Michigan on July 21st. To coincide with this recent launch, GM has now gone live with the online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV, which allows prospective buyers to equip the vehicle with different features and options and view a complete pricing summary of their preferred specification.
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Jump 52 Percent In June 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales jumped 52 percent to 3,087 units in June 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the fifth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen and Renault. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units. Chevrolet Cobalt...
