Commissioners to consider $120 million budget

FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County property tax could raise by 3%
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes. “If your house increases in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd’A PD plans $4.5 million station expansion
COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department got the green light to hire contractor CORE West for pre-construction services for a planned $4.5 million expansion of its headquarters. CORE West is a national firm that specializes in municipal buildings and public safety buildings. The firm is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory
(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
A look at primary election results in Spokane County’s Commissioner races
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County will expand from a three-person County Commission to a five-person County Commission following the midterm election. Here is a look at the results from Washington’s primary in each district race. County Commission District No. 1 Republican Kim Plese and Democrat Chris Jordan will advance to the November general election. The first round of election...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 2 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the city of Hayden, Kootenai County, Idaho, will conduct a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as can be heard on August 9, 2022, at Hayden City Hall, 8930 N. Government Way, Hayden, Idaho, the purpose of which is to consider the adoption of the following new fees or fees increased in an amount more than 5%. These new fees or fee increases are necessary to cover increased costs associated with these services and programs.
Controversial cell tower proposal to undergo hearing this week at Kootenai County Community Development
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A hearing is scheduled this week before a Kootenai County hearing examiner on a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene Press. "I do not support the building of a cell tower...
KUOW
Utility customers in Western Washington, Spokane face potential rate hikes
Utility customers in Western Washington and Spokane could pay more this year for electricity. But the public will have its say before any final decisions are made. Puget Sound Energy and Avista Utilities try to raise their rates every so often, usually because of supply costs. Such rate hikes have to be approved by Washington's Utilities and Transportation Commission.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Movers & Shakers
Futurity First Insurance Group will be hosting free Medicare workshops throughout August. The workshops, presented by Sharon Murphy and Julie Yarno, will last around an hour and will try to cover all aspects of the Medicare program. Medicare is a federal health insurance program open to anyone 65 and older. Workshops will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Post Falls Library, Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Rathdrum Library and Aug 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Library. Futurity First is an independent insurance organization and is not connected with or endorsed by the federal Medicare program. To register for the free workshop call Sharon Murphy at 208-794-8491. Accommodations for persons with special needs, 209-794-8491, TTY 711.
Coeur d'Alene Press
City Council leaves clenched fist out of public art program
COEUR d’ALENE — A piece of artwork titled “Solidarity” brought a vocal crowd, opposed to its public display, to Tuesday’s Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting. The clenched fist made of fabricated steel and created by artist Rick Davis was one of six art pieces recommended for ArtCurrents, the city's public art placement program.
Coeur d'Alene Police Department plans $4.5 million station expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department got the green light to hire contractor CORE West for pre-construction services for a planned $4.5 million expansion of its headquarters, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene/Post Falls Press. CORE West is a national firm...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sheriff to host town hall
Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris will host a “community conversation” in late August to discuss local and regional issues and receive feedback. The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Office of Emergency Management in Hayden, 1662 W. Wyoming Ave. Norris will address...
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Construction underway on Schweitzer’s employee housing project
PONDERAY — Foundations are being laid, both literally and physically, as Schweitzer’s new employee housing development takes shape in the city. Thanks to Spokane-based Yost Gallagher Construction, Schweitzer officials said primary excavation work and concrete foundations have been poured, marking the beginning of a multi-phase project and furthering the Sandpoint resort's dedication to providing first-rate employee housing.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Forest Service issues decision on salvage, restoration project
COEUR d'ALENE — The USDA Forest Service recently released a decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Character Fire Salvage and Restoration Project on the Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District. The project area is on National Forest System lands within the perimeter of the 2021...
Coeur d'Alene Press
KCTFHR announces activities to counter hate
Following the arrest of 31 members of the white nationalist Patriot Front on June 11 in Coeur d’Alene, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations has received an outpouring of requests from citizens for plans of action. The KCTFHR announced in a news release several upcoming activities aimed...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Panhandle Health events zero in on substance use disorders, drug trends in North Idaho
Panhandle Health District will host two free events this month focused on raising awareness about substance use disorders and drug trends in North Idaho. The first event is the film premiere of the original documentary "Call Me: Stories from North Idaho" that will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Lake City Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Numerica converting investment program to Cetera
SPOKANE VALLEY — Cetera Financial Group has announced Numerica Credit Union will convert its investment program to the Cetera Financial Institutions community. The Washington-state based credit union currently manages $200 million and was formerly affiliated with CUSO Financial Services, a full-service broker dealer that specializes in serving credit unions. Numerica will take advantage of Cetera's investment services programs, including growth resources, tools and technology, and collaborate with Cetera senior management.
newsfromthestates.com
Kootenai County reduces public services amid 911 operator shortage
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release that its 911 center is at critical staffing levels and will shift non-emergency calls to voicemail for the time being to handle as many emergency calls in a timely manner as possible. (Anteia McCollum/Idaho Capital Sun) The Kootenai County Sheriff’s...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
Crews putting up signage for first phase of I-90, State Highway 41 construction
POST FALLS, Idaho — Drivers will not yet see impacts from the construction project on I-90 and State Highway 41 in Post Falls. Traffic closures were supposed to begin on the years-long project Monday, but the Idaho Transportation Department said those will not begin until the contractor hires a traffic control supervisor. ITD says there is no estimated time for...
