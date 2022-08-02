Everyone knows how important it is for children to learn to read well. But what's the best way to teach them?

A favorite annual summer tradition, the Holy Cross-Immaculata Summer Festival returns to Mt. Adams this Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight each night. The Festival has something for everyone! Celebrate the end of the work week on Friday with live entertainment by The Dukes Band. Saturday features entertainment by Union Son. Both nights we will offer great food, domestic and craft beers, wine, margaritas, cocktails, and soft drinks An air-conditioned casino room and traditional festival games for all ages, such as Big Six, Split the Pot, Bars and Bells, and other fun games for all ages are available both nights. Returning this year is family favorite Kids Alley, which will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both nights with games and activities for children aged 1 to 8 and their families. Also open both nights, this year's Silent Auction promises to be bigger and better than ever, with one-of-a-kind artwork, exceptional sports and entertainment packages, and other specialty items appropriate for all ages. Special theme baskets for both adults and kids will be raffled off throughout the two-day festival. Once again, our Silent Auction will be available for MOBILE and ONLINE bidding! Registration is easy – just go to hciparish.org/festival and click on "SILENT AUCTION." With this popular feature, people can place bids and follow items from a phone or PC even when not at the Festival! Once again we'll hold a Main Raffle. The Grand Prize of $7,500 cash will be drawn on Saturday evening. The second and third tickets drawn will award $1,000 and $500 respectively. Only 500 chances are sold! Tickets are just $50 each and are available at the Festival or in advance by calling the Parish Office at (513) 721-6544 or visiting the HCI Festival website at https://www.hciparish.org/festival Free, convenient parking is available at the Rookwood Restaurant parking lot each night. Shuttles will circulate from 5:00 p.m. to midnight each night, stopping at the end of Ida Street, at Tom Jones Commons, and at the corner of Paradrome Street and Loudon Street and deliver visitors to the festival site every half-hour.

