Everyone knows how important it is for children to learn to read well. But what's the best way to teach them?

Read on www.wvxu.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
dayton.com
COMMUNITY GEMS: Trotwood woman teaches crock pot cooking to community members in need
Eva Wells can make anything in a crock pot. Affectionately known as “The Crock Pot Lady,” Wells teaches crock pot cooking to people living in food deserts and under financial constraints. Her classes have brought three-course crock pot recipes to senior living centers, subsidized housing, churches and community centers.
WLWT 5
Woman who lost son to suicide creates app to help those struggling with mental health build support network
CINCINNATI — In February 2016, Gina Marek lost her 15-year-old son Jacob to suicide. "We never saw it coming. No diagnosis, nothing. His smile hid everything," Marek said. Now, Marek and her family are making it their mission to help teens, adults and veterans identify, connect and build relationships with caring people already around them.
WKRC
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
WIS-TV
Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down. Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX. “I love working...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCPO
'We never stopped': Hamilton nonprofit ministry continues to serve despite losing AC, broken deep freezer
HAMILTON, Ohio — A nonprofit ministry in Hamilton is continuing to serve those in need, despite facing some challenges of its own. New Life Mission opened up a cooling shelter during Wednesday's heat advisory despite their air conditioner and deep freezer being broken. They also continued to serve meals during the day.
Back 2 School Backpack Drive
BACK TO SCHOOL IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AND WE WANT KICK THE SCHOOL YEAR OFF RIGHT! 101.1 THE WIZ AND THE LAW OFFICES OF BLAKE MAISLINS “BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE THRU EVENT” PRESENTED BY THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY, IS ALL GOING DOWN SATURDAY AUGUST 13TH FROM NOON UNTIL TO 3PM AT SAWYER POINT! WE’RE GIVING AWAY […]
moversmakers.org
UC, CityLink to train for health jobs
Addressing a need to fill vacant health care jobs, UC Health and CityLink Center are partnering on a new training program to help Greater Cincinnati residents become patient care assistants. The PCA Training Program launched on Aug. 1 with a pilot cohort class of 15 students. The program will train...
Hundreds of volunteers to give Lincoln Heights a community makeover
There are 500 volunteers expected to take part in the day-long event, which will focus on six different areas throughout Lincoln Heights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could change its policy about city employees using slurs. You can weigh in Monday
Cincinnati officials are considering changes to the policy covering city employee use of discriminatory slurs. A public meeting Monday night aims to get public input on those potential changes. In the last week, Cincinnati Police said an officer was suspended after twice using racist language on the phone. The week...
Fox 19
Bibi gives birth! Fiona has a sibling - adorable!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s some big breaking baby news out of the Cincinnati Zoo!. Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, making Fiona a sister. “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was...
WKRC
Celebrate artist Charley Harper's 100th birthday with event, son's book
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Few people have changed the asthetic of the Tri-State more than Charley Harper. Take a walk around the city and his geometric animals can be seen on murals, bookshelves, bumper stickers, and more. August 4 would have been Harper's 100th birthday. His son, Brett Harper, talks about his father's life and legacy and his own book, "Wild Life".
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Aronoff Center and Music Hall Job Fair
A favorite annual summer tradition, the Holy Cross-Immaculata Summer Festival returns to Mt. Adams this Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight each night. The Festival has something for everyone! Celebrate the end of the work week on Friday with live entertainment by The Dukes Band. Saturday features entertainment by Union Son. Both nights we will offer great food, domestic and craft beers, wine, margaritas, cocktails, and soft drinks An air-conditioned casino room and traditional festival games for all ages, such as Big Six, Split the Pot, Bars and Bells, and other fun games for all ages are available both nights. Returning this year is family favorite Kids Alley, which will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both nights with games and activities for children aged 1 to 8 and their families. Also open both nights, this year's Silent Auction promises to be bigger and better than ever, with one-of-a-kind artwork, exceptional sports and entertainment packages, and other specialty items appropriate for all ages. Special theme baskets for both adults and kids will be raffled off throughout the two-day festival. Once again, our Silent Auction will be available for MOBILE and ONLINE bidding! Registration is easy – just go to hciparish.org/festival and click on "SILENT AUCTION." With this popular feature, people can place bids and follow items from a phone or PC even when not at the Festival! Once again we'll hold a Main Raffle. The Grand Prize of $7,500 cash will be drawn on Saturday evening. The second and third tickets drawn will award $1,000 and $500 respectively. Only 500 chances are sold! Tickets are just $50 each and are available at the Festival or in advance by calling the Parish Office at (513) 721-6544 or visiting the HCI Festival website at https://www.hciparish.org/festival Free, convenient parking is available at the Rookwood Restaurant parking lot each night. Shuttles will circulate from 5:00 p.m. to midnight each night, stopping at the end of Ida Street, at Tom Jones Commons, and at the corner of Paradrome Street and Loudon Street and deliver visitors to the festival site every half-hour.
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
WKRC
Newer COVID variants appearing to cause sixth wave of infections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This newer COVID-19 variant is so contagious, it appears to be pushing us into a sixth wave of infection, and it's spiking not just reinfections, but cases in people getting it for the first time. If you recently had COVID-19 after managing to escape it as far...
linknky.com
Two family fun events make Fort Thomas the place to be this Sunday
Sunday, Aug. 7 will be a busy day in Fort Thomas, starting with the city’s popular Flea in the Fort event and topping off in the evening with a Kentucky Symphony Orchestra performance. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the city is hosting Flea in the Fort in the...
WKRC
Local woman's travel business named one of the 15 best in the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local tour operator is getting praise from "Travel and Leisure" magazine. Cincinnati-based Explorer Chick has a spot in the top 15 world's best tour operators worldwide. Founder and CEO Nicki Bruckmann explains why she launched this business and how she did it.
quikreader.com
WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo
The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
cincinnatimagazine.com
The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory
At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
Comments / 0