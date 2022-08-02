ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Heat Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, IA
County
Ringgold County, IA
County
Story County, IA
County
Boone County, IA
City
Adair, IA
County
Wapello County, IA
County
Greene County, IA
City
Union, IA
County
Emmet County, IA
County
Hamilton County, IA
County
Pocahontas County, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
County
Warren County, IA
County
Audubon County, IA
City
Marion, IA
City
Carroll, IA
County
Mahaska County, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
County
Monroe County, IA
County
Humboldt County, IA
City
Decatur City, IA
City
Monroe, IA
County
Lucas County, IA
County
Adair County, IA
County
Carroll County, IA
City
Greene, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
County
Decatur County, IA
County
Polk County, IA
County
Guthrie County, IA
City
Boone, IA
County
Kossuth County, IA
County
Palo Alto County, IA
City
Audubon, IA
County
Jasper County, IA
County
Wayne County, IA
County
Union County, IA
County
Marion County, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
County
Cass County, IA
County
Sac County, IA
County
Calhoun County, IA
County
Davis County, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Pocahontas, IA
City
Dallas, IA
County
Appanoose County, IA
City
Wapello, IA
County
Adams County, IA
County
Clarke County, IA
County
Taylor County, IA
County
Crawford County, IA
County
Poweshiek County, IA
County
Webster County, IA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy