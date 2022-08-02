Effective: 2022-08-03 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Black Hawk The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Black Hawk County in northeastern Iowa * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1029 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, or 11 miles southwest of Independence, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Black Hawk County. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 56 and 64. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO