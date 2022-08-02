One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night.
The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because of traffic. A 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer, also traveling south, hit the 2021 Freightliner from behind.
Ridgeway says the 56-year-old driver of the 2016 Freightliner died at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released.
The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
