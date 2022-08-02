ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County

By Adrianna Seals
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9Auw_0h1RSbVU00

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because of traffic. A 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer, also traveling south, hit the 2021 Freightliner from behind.

Ridgeway says the 56-year-old driver of the 2016 Freightliner died at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
WBTW News13

Horry County police search for person connected to July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder, according to HCPD. Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to HCPD officials. Neville was last seen driving a light […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#95 South#Tractor#Late Night#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies name Timmonsville man charged with hitting deputy’s vehicle before leading chase that led to crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Timmonsville man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he hit a deputy’s vehicle while trying to run away, led deputies on a chase and then wrecked a stolen vehicle. Jacob Alan Brown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under a suspended license and […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

2 charged with 5 counts of attempted murder in Loris shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police have two people in custody in connection to a shooting last month. Jamarriyon Shyhed Boykin, 18, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, along with the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg, 21, faces five counts of attempted murder. The shooting happened […]
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina authorities search for Robeson CRV escapee

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night. Wayne Zachary Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 Friday night from the Robeson CRV Center, police said. Holshouser, a 37-year-old male, was serving time due to a […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 killed in Robeson County crash, trooper confirms

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people are confirmed dead following a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 130 in the Fairmont area of Robeson County, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear with N.C. Highway Patrol. Locklear said they're still working to make contact with the victims' relatives. At this time,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy