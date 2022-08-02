TikTok Launching Music App?

When viewing albums on Spotify, the top of the interface has always had a green play button that shuffled songs by default, whether you liked it or not. That was until it didn't and all that took was a tweet from Adele. Artists deliberately arrange tracks on most albums in a particular order and shuffling can screw up the experience they want to offer. Opinions on this decision were divided, though, so to settle things once and for all, Spotify is now splitting its play and shuffle buttons on both playlists and artist pages. But, as always, there's a catch.

