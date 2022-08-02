TikTok Launching Music App?

www.fox10tv.com
Related
Apple Insider
How to use the hidden social features in Apple Music to help discovery
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After Ping and Connect flopped, Apple has been adding social features toApple Music — and the results are greatly improved ways to discover new music. Here's how to use the new features.
Apple Insider
How to tailor your Apple Music recommendations to be more accurate
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — One of the best parts about streaming apps likeApple Music is their ability to suggest new tracks, albums, and artists that you like. Here's how to make those recommendations more accurate.
TikTok May Join Music Streaming Platform of Spotify, Apple
TikTok has reportedly filed patents for “TikTok Music,” suggesting that the video-sharing platform has a music streaming app in the works. In May, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which follows another “TikTok Music” trademark filed in Australia in November of 2021.
TechCrunch
TikTok Music’s trademarks spotted in multiple countries, hinting toward global launch plans
This comes after a Business Insider report last week, which pointed toward a “TikTok Music” trademark filing in the U.S. ByteDance had also filed another trademark in Australia under a similar name. All of these trademark filings include similar text about the application’s functionality of listening to music,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
After a rocky start, Apple's streaming service is becoming harder and harder to ignore
Apple TV+ has rebounded from an underwhelming slate of launch shows to be one of the best streaming services in the space.
NFL・
Switching from Spotify to YouTube Music: Everything you need to know
Spotify premium has tons of great extra features, and it's worth the money if you're considering a paid music streaming subscription. If you watch a lot of YouTube, the various pre-roll and mid-roll ads get real annoying real quick. You can remove those ads by signing up for YouTube Premium. Shellling out a few bucks for one of the best streaming platforms aslo has another perk; it includes a YouTube Music subscription. Although YT Music doesn't have the same cache as YT Music or Qobuz, it has most of the same music. If you're paying for a separate streaming service, YouTube Music could be a good (and free) alternative. So, you may wonder: Could I fully make the switch from Spotify to YouTube Music?
makeuseof.com
Why Spotify's Car Thing Failed to Sell
On February 22, 2022, Spotify launched Car Thing—a smart music player for your car. This device requires a Spotify Premium account but allows a seamless in-car experience with the popular music streaming app. However, in its June 27, 2022, earnings update, Spotify revealed they've stopped manufacturing the dashboard infotainment...
RELATED PEOPLE
What does your streaming setup really need?
Streaming has boomed during the pandemic. While we were all sitting around inside getting used to the idea of a remote world, many had to invest in microphones for Zoom calls and get comfortable with seeing ourselves on-screen. With all that extra time and newfangled equipment I was one of many to give streaming a go. Now it's my passion and side-hustle. When I'm not writing words for PC Gamer, I'm broadcasting live to my community which kept me from climbing up the walls during lockdown.
Phone Arena
YouTube Music app adds useful new feature for Android, iOS music fans
If you like music, you probably use the YouTube Music app often. You can go to the app and find the song you want using the app's search tool, or you can ask your digital assistant to play a specific song by a specific artist (for example, "play Revolution Number 9 by the Beatles on YouTube Music"). You might be asked to unlock your phone first. Besides its vast library of original performances, YouTube Music has a wide selection of covers which allows the app to recommend a selection of them along with alternative takes, live versions, and more.
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
notebookcheck.net
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spotify will let some users play or shuffle albums the way they like
When viewing albums on Spotify, the top of the interface has always had a green play button that shuffled songs by default, whether you liked it or not. That was until it didn't and all that took was a tweet from Adele. Artists deliberately arrange tracks on most albums in a particular order and shuffling can screw up the experience they want to offer. Opinions on this decision were divided, though, so to settle things once and for all, Spotify is now splitting its play and shuffle buttons on both playlists and artist pages. But, as always, there's a catch.
Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond
Wondering which streaming services offer free trials? We got an exhaustive list here.
9to5Mac
Download the beautiful new ‘Apple Stage’ wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac from Basic Apple Guy
Designer and creative extraordinaire Basic Apple Guy is out with his latest wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The gorgeous Apple Stage rainbow wallpaper features a vibrant and detailed design inspired by the real-life, six-color structure created by Jony Ive. Apple Stage rainbow wallpaper. Basic Apple Guy shared the new...
Engadget
Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $280 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is your chance to get an Apple Watch Series 7 if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
The Verge
Apple might delay iPadOS 16 launch
Apple is making big changes to multitasking and collaboration in iPadOS 16, asking users and developers to get used to its ambitious new Stage Manager user interface. Now, based on anonymous sources, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that, unlike in previous years when new versions of iOS and iPadOS have come out at the same time, the company will delay the launch of iPadOS 16. That would mean we can expect new iPhone software in September as usual, followed by an iPadOS update in October.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
Comments / 0