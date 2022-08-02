ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MLB News: Athletics Ship Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino To Yankees For Prospects

By Joseph Patrick
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy