Read on www.fastcompany.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!. Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through...
Fast Company
How to use anger to your advantage at work
You’ve likely felt angry at work, but have you expressed it? Many people feel like anger doesn’t have a place in the workplace, but Hesha Abrams, author of Holding the Calm: The Secrets to Resolving Conflict and Defusing Tension, says it does. “Anger is a normal emotion, and...
Fast Company
Thinking of becoming a digital nomad? Set sail for these 10 best beaches for remote workers
Two years after the Great Office Shutdown, so to speak, remote work is growing fast. And with it comes the possibility of picking a home not because it’s close to your office, but because it’s somewhere you want to live—like by the beach, for example, where it’s sunny all year long, winter is just a dream, and rent is actually affordable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
Best (non-writing) tools for authorpreneurs
While there are an array of tools out there to improve writing, authorpreneurs also need assistance putting the elements of their books together, updating their books, and thanking the people who helped along the way. From freelance photographers for author photos to the perfect thank-you gift for those who provided...
Fast Company
5 summer vacation apps to load up before you head out
August is upon us, which means beating the heat with a long, cool vacation. Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or automobile, there’s a little something for everyone in this collection of apps and tools – from cheap flights to great accommodations to road trip diversions and more.
Country diary: My eye is caught by a leveret, tiny and still
I’m learning how to scythe, and am caught up with the lovely, unfamiliar terms. The snath, the heel, the beard, the tang. We’re shown how to assemble the scythes to fit our frames and then practise using them at the edges of the football pitch. Our tutor tells...
Fast Company
These are the untapped benefits of feeling gratitude
I don’t know if there is a more misunderstood tool you can implement in your life than gratitude. But why do so many people find it hard to implement? Why do so many subconsciously ignore it or even flat-out reject it?. For one, it may be because we are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
Clash of Clans' celebrates 10th anniversary in 1980
This week marks the 10th anniversary of the 'Clash of Clans' game, and parent company Supercell thought it would be fun to imagine a world where Clash came of age in the time of Pac-Man and Super Mario. The ad was created by Wieden + Kennedy. This is Fast Company's Brand hit or miss of the week.
Comments / 0