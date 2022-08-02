ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Judge Denies Reduced Sentence for Man Convicted in Child Death

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wtaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Repeat Domestic Abuser

Bail is set at $300 cash for a-31-year-old Two Rivers man who was involved in a physical altercation with a woman earlier this week. Daniel G. Healy is charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property-both with Domestic Violence Enhancers, along with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Manitowoc Police received...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case

A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Repeat Domestic Abuser Charged Again in Manitowoc

A Two Rivers man with a history of domestic abuse has once again been charged. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a physical altercation involving a man and a woman in the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Holly Drive at around 2:30 Tuesday morning (August 2nd). A witness...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 2 & 3, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 2 & Wednesday, August 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Handgun and Rifle Reported at Appleton Pool Turn Out to be BB Guns

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Local police encountered yet another incident of facsimile firearms — this time at an Appleton pool. An Erb Park Pool worker observed a man carrying what appeared to be a handgun Thursday afternoon. Appleton police were sent to the scene at approximately 3:57 p.m.
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#Ct
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Who Robbed Her Former Employer Sentenced to Prison

The 43-year-old Appleton woman who had attempted to rob her former employer at gunpoint has been sentenced. Melissa Mann was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Mann was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago Co. Sheriff releases report of semi crash that killed toddler, blood sample taken from driver

(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the crash that happened on July 25 that resulted in an 8-month-old’s death. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Accident Report – Tracs crash report form. The document is reportedly intended to collect and report information to the State of Wisconsin.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash

An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Manitowoc Armed Robbery

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc police arrested a 13-year-old boy carrying a handgun Tuesday after an armed robbery. The department first responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of N 11th Street. Officials say the suspect entered the building, demanded cash and...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking a Woman Out for a Walk

An Appleton man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman out for a walk. 54-year-old Steven Huss has been charged with Robbery with Use of Force, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. The 22-year-old victim told reporters that she had gone out to blow off some steam in an alley...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Michael B. Erhardt, 37, Manitowoc, OWI (4th), battery or threat to Judge, Prosecutor or Law Enforcement Officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping (2-counts) on 6/2/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay $1,800.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw, total of $3,359.00; 10) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant is given credit for 150 days already served. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) months ignition interlock. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action; Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action. Count 4 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action. Count 5 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set for Manitowoc Woman Following a Weekend Vehicle Crash

Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. Melissa A. Stever is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Fentanyl and First Offense-OWI. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue late Sunday afternoon and when they approached...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Youth In Custody Following Multiple Robberies In The City

A 13-year-old Manitowoc male is in custody facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing two northside businesses. Detective Sergeant Mike Stone says that on Monday afternoon, police responded to the report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 700 block of North 11th Street. The suspect entered the business...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
MENASHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy