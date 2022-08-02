Mississippi Homicide Suspect Arrested in Manitowoc

Read on wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Suspect Also Suspected in Other Crimes, Has History of Assaults
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama.
3 men wanted for escaping Alcorn County jail caught in Louisiana; 1 still on the run, sheriff says
ALCORN, Miss. — Three of the four inmates who escaped a Mississippi jail after reportedly cutting a hole in the roof were taken into custody in Louisiana Friday night. The inmates were identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton. FOX13 has learned that Reyes, Sims,...
wtaq.com
Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing
wtaq.com
Convicted Killer Continues to Appeal the 2000 Murder of Kaukauna Woman
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Copies of photos from a police file will be provided to a man convicted for the 2000 murder of a Kaukauna woman, as he continues to make appeals in the case. Kenneth Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder...
wtaq.com
Fond du Lac Man Convicted of Voter Fraud
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man found guilty of voter fraud was sentenced to 10 days in jail. Donald C. Holz, 64, entered a “no contest” plea in court Wednesday. The judge also ordered Holz to pay a $500 fine and court...
wtaq.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
wbrz.com
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
wtaq.com
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Manitowoc Armed Robbery
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc police arrested a 13-year-old boy carrying a handgun Tuesday after an armed robbery. The department first responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of N 11th Street. Officials say the suspect entered the building, demanded cash and...
wtaq.com
Man Arrested in Green Bay West Side Homicide Investigation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay Police say that a suspicious death on the city’s west side on Tuesday was murder. Wednesday afternoon police revealed that a person of interest was arrested out-of-state in connection to that incident on Packerland Drive. Caleb Anderson of Iron County, Michigan...
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
wtaq.com
Sheboygan Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Dumpster Fires
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person related to several suspicious fires. The fires occurred around midnight on July 30. They were in and around garbage dumpsters, primarily behind area businesses along a stretch of S. Business Drive. The area spans from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
Man wanted on felony warrants in Missouri, last seen in Oklahoma
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities search for a man with felony warrants out of Missouri and suspected of crime in Oklahoma. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jacob Williams. “If you see him call 911 do not approach him.” – Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office...
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
wtaq.com
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
wtaq.com
Oconto Falls Man Killed in Wednesday Evening Accident
OCONTO FALLS, WI (WTAQ) — A 60-year-old Oconto Falls man is dead after a pickup truck-motorcycle crash in Oconto Falls Wednesday night. Police say a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Oconto Falls man was traveling south on County Highway 1 at around 8:45 PM when it struck the motorcycle, ejecting the rider.
Alabama man charged, with murder of Florida woman
An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of of a Florida woman. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
bobgermanylaw.com
Can Children File a Wrongful Death Suit in Mississippi?
A wrongful death event can happen in many ways. Whether it be a deadly slip and fall incident, a fatal car crash, medical malpractice that results in death, or even a defective product that causes deadly injuries, there are several ways that a person can lose their life as a result of another individual or entity’s negligence. When a wrongful death accident happens, who is able to file a claim for compensation for such a tragic loss will vary based on the state you live in because each state has its own laws regarding who is eligible to recover damages from wrongful death civil suits.
WDIO-TV
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
