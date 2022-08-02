Mississippi Homicide Suspect Arrested in Manitowoc

A wrongful death event can happen in many ways. Whether it be a deadly slip and fall incident, a fatal car crash, medical malpractice that results in death, or even a defective product that causes deadly injuries, there are several ways that a person can lose their life as a result of another individual or entity’s negligence. When a wrongful death accident happens, who is able to file a claim for compensation for such a tragic loss will vary based on the state you live in because each state has its own laws regarding who is eligible to recover damages from wrongful death civil suits.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO