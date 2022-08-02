ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene joins HUD in addressing nation's homelessness crisis

By News Staff
KVAL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kval.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

City councilor says she won't resign, will face recall election

EUGENE, Ore. — Friday is the deadline for Eugene Ward 7's councilor Claire Syrett to resign - and she says she won't. Lane County Elections confirmed Tuesday that petitions contained enough valid signatures to initiate a recall election against her. "I am not planning on resigning. I will be...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Looking to go green? Check out EWEB's Solar Incentive Program

EUGENE, Ore. — If you're looking to go green, EWEB's Solar Incentive Program is providing rebates for customers interested in installing solar panels for their homes. 98% of their $225,000 incentive budget has already been distributed to interested customers. And for those with qualifying systems, they can get up...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire

MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning fall term 2022, regardless of where they live. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

Eugene man and woman charged in 85 million dollar shoe selling scheme

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany Mockerman...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: Missing Cottage Grove boater found deceased

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — 75-year-old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. "Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member," the Sheriff's Office stated.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Youth Homelessness#Homeless Youth
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff's Office celebrates National Night Out 2022

VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out 2022 on Tuesday at Veneta City Park. The event celebrates the partnership between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The event was hosted by Veneta and Creswell. K9 teams were on site and visitors were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Airline announces non-stop flight from Eugene to Palm Springs

EUGENE, Ore. — Avelo Airlines has announced its newest non-stop flight out of Eugene. Avelo began operations in Eugene in May 2021 with a direct flight to Burbank. The airline has now expanded operations to host a new route from Eugene to Palm Springs. The announcement came early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Salem man dies in I-5 rollover crash

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. OSP says preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by Jay Ward, age 46, from...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KVAL

Oregon football under Dan Lanning will be defined by the 'why'

Before we can talk about what the product on the field is going to look like under Dan Lanning, it's important to know where he's coming from as a coach. At Georgia, every single player, every coach, every staffer had to have a clear "why" - why they were involved with the game of football. Here's why Dan Lanning coaches this game.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy