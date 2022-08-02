Eugene joins HUD in addressing nation's homelessness crisis

Read on kval.com
City councilor says she won't resign, will face recall election
EUGENE, Ore. — Friday is the deadline for Eugene Ward 7's councilor Claire Syrett to resign - and she says she won't. Lane County Elections confirmed Tuesday that petitions contained enough valid signatures to initiate a recall election against her. "I am not planning on resigning. I will be...
Looking to go green? Check out EWEB's Solar Incentive Program
EUGENE, Ore. — If you're looking to go green, EWEB's Solar Incentive Program is providing rebates for customers interested in installing solar panels for their homes. 98% of their $225,000 incentive budget has already been distributed to interested customers. And for those with qualifying systems, they can get up...
Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire
MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning fall term 2022, regardless of where they live. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and...
Violent crime is up in downtown Eugene; what's being done to make it safer?
EUGENE, Ore. — Figures from the City of Eugene show assaults and shootings in downtown are on the rise. And following Saturday's shooting at the Davis Restaurant and Bar, we’re digging into what measures are being taken to keep the area safe. Sierra Geddis, a bartender at Horsehead,...
Eugene man and woman charged in 85 million dollar shoe selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany Mockerman...
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
Sheriff: Missing Cottage Grove boater found deceased
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — 75-year-old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. "Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member," the Sheriff's Office stated.
Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies...
Lane County Sheriff's Office celebrates National Night Out 2022
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out 2022 on Tuesday at Veneta City Park. The event celebrates the partnership between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The event was hosted by Veneta and Creswell. K9 teams were on site and visitors were...
Airline announces non-stop flight from Eugene to Palm Springs
EUGENE, Ore. — Avelo Airlines has announced its newest non-stop flight out of Eugene. Avelo began operations in Eugene in May 2021 with a direct flight to Burbank. The airline has now expanded operations to host a new route from Eugene to Palm Springs. The announcement came early Thursday...
Salem man dies in I-5 rollover crash
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. OSP says preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by Jay Ward, age 46, from...
Local Cade Crist returns home to play for Springfield Drifters; will play next at Bushnell
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The West Coast League regular season is coming to an end, which means the inaugural season of the Springfield Drifters is also coming to a close. But this first season has meant a lot to the organization — and even more to their hometown hero.
Oregon football under Dan Lanning will be defined by the 'why'
Before we can talk about what the product on the field is going to look like under Dan Lanning, it's important to know where he's coming from as a coach. At Georgia, every single player, every coach, every staffer had to have a clear "why" - why they were involved with the game of football. Here's why Dan Lanning coaches this game.
