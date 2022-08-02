Read on www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
Editas' (EDIT) Loss Narrows in Q2, Revenues Trump Estimates
EDIT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 78 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 84 cents. The company had reported a loss of 81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Collaboration, and other research and...
Zacks.com
Astec (ASTE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
ASTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 50 cents. The bottom line compares to our estimate of 50 cents for the quarter. The figure plunged 59% year on year, as inflated costs outpaced sales volume, price and mix.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results Next Week
TTWO - Free Report) , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (. CELH - Free Report) , Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (. As of Aug 4, before the opening bell, 410 companies within the S&P 500 Index reported their financial numbers. Total earnings of these companies are up 7.8% year over year on 14.8% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 68.8% beating revenue estimates.
Zacks.com
Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AMYT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zacks.com
Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track
IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
Zacks.com
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 View Disappoints, Stock Down
SHAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.2% on Aug 4. Investor sentiment was hurt as the company’s second-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate and the third-quarter guidance also came in below the street estimates.
Zacks.com
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
Zacks.com
Computer Task Group (CTG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
CTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.14%. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Curis (CRIS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CRIS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drug developer would...
Zacks.com
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Zacks.com
Will Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
EVBN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Zacks.com
Regency Centers (REG) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat, '22 View Up
REG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share were $1.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. On a year-over-year basis, NAREIT (FFO) per share improved by 1 cent from the prior-year period. Regency’s results reflect better-than-anticipated top-line growth and solid leasing activity. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
Zacks.com
Motorola (MSI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
MSI - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola achieved record second-quarter sales and quarter-ending backlog despite supply chain headwinds, which further exemplified the strength of its product portfolio.
Zacks.com
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted second-quarter 2022 earnings of 37 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37%. TRIP reported a loss per share of 9 cents and 7 cents in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $417 million surged 77% year...
Zacks.com
Lumen (LUMN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LUMN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings (excluding special items) of 35 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 compared with 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.9%. Quarterly total revenues dropped 6.3% year over year to $4,612 million, owing...
Zacks.com
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
TEN - Free Report) incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
Zacks.com
SunPower (SPWR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SPWR - Free Report) share price increased 4.9% since its earnings release on Aug 2, 2022. The company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share. The bottom line marked a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 7 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Zacks.com
Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 net economic earnings of 1 cent per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) were 83.3% lower than the year-ago figure of 6 cents. Revenues. Total revenues came in at $448 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Comments / 0