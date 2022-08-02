ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss and allies launch attack on ‘attention-seeker’ Sturgeon

By David Hughes
 3 days ago

Liz Truss and her allies have launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon , something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally, Jacob Rees-Mogg , said the Scottish National Party leader is “always moaning”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the attack on Ms Sturgeon from someone hoping to be the next occupant of No 10 is “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

Ms Truss, who spent time in Paisley as a youngster, described herself as a “child of the Union” and has claimed that “some Scots love me”.

At Monday night’s leadership hustings she took aim at Ms Sturgeon and her push for another independence referendum in October 2023.

“She’s an attention-seeker, that’s what she is,” Ms Truss said as she rejected the idea of another plebiscite if she becomes prime minister.

“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our Government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”

Brexit Opportunities Minister Mr Rees-Mogg doubled down on the attack, telling Sky News on Tuesday: “When she’s waffling on endlessly about having a referendum and going to the Supreme Court and all of this, we need to be saying ‘Hold on – you’re doing this because you’re failing to deliver for the people of Scotland, and the United Kingdom Government will have to deliver for the people of Scotland as well’.”

He added: “I think she’s very often wrong, she’s always moaning, and we need to focus on how the Union benefits people.”

Mr Swinney said “people in Scotland, whatever their politics, will be absolutely horrified by the obnoxious remarks that Liz Truss has made”.

He told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “Nicola Sturgeon has far more democratic legitimacy than Liz Truss is going to have if she becomes the prime minister, and I think Liz Truss has absolutely no right or foundation to make these remarks.”

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said Ms Truss’ comments were “petty jibes” – but warned that the Tory leadership hopeful is carrying out an “all-out assault on devolution”.

“Stating that all UK Government policy should apply in Scotland, from the party that hasn’t ruled out including the NHS in future trade deals, should concern us all,” he said.

SNP MP Chris Law said Ms Truss’ performance was a display of “utter contempt from the future PM”.

Sunak and Truss tear each other apart on economy in latest leadership hustings

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have continued to attack each other's economic plans in the fourth Tory leadership hustings, with the former chancellor saying that unless inflation is brought under control, "we can kiss goodbye to winning that next election".
Truss promises tax cuts not 'handouts' to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Liz Truss has said she would help people with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering taxes, not giving "handouts".
Tories can 'kiss goodbye' to next election if they fail to control inflation, says Sunak

Conservatives can "kiss goodbye" to hopes of winning the next general election unless they get inflation under control, Rishi Sunak has warned.
Ignoring the SNP 'dangerously complacent', says Sunak

Ignoring the SNP would be "dangerously complacent", Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has said.
Tory leadership - live: Sunak warns 'we'll lose election if inflation rampant' as Truss heckled

Rishi Sunak has told Tory members the party will lose the 2024 general election if inflation is not brought under control – in a veiled warning of the risks of electing as leader Liz Truss, who wants to slash taxes immediately.
